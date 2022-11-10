ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier

By CBS Miami Team
 5 days ago

Deerfield Beach pier damaged when slammed by massive waves 01:37

FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning.

The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier.

Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks.

Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier.

More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a staircase down to the water, just fixed a month or two ago, all the stairs were washed away.

Some people strolling the beach said this wasn't the first time they've seen something like this, living so close to the water in Florida.

"It's amazing. Actually, when (Superstorm) Sandy went by here, which was 300 miles out to sea, we lost half this pier so it just shows you how strong the waves can be. But yeah, just to see what just a little bit of a storm what it does. Its amazing. It's Mother Nature, you know," said Ann Valliere.

No word on when the pier will be fixed up.

