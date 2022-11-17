ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Before the Best Deals Are Gone

By Nikki Chwatt
 4 days ago
WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom has many highly anticipated events, such as its anniversary and half-yearly sale, but its Black Friday sale is the one with once-a-year deals — and it’s finally here! So if you’re ready to save on coveted styles and products from top fashion, beauty, and home brands, you no longer have to wait for the post-turkey coma rush. From today until Nov. 29, Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale lets in-store and online visitors save up to 60 percent across all categories.

Shoppers can save on select beauty, fashion, and home items throughout the event to help complete their holiday shopping with the best gifts for her — like for a mom , girlfriend , or best friend. You can expect major discounts on everything, from trendy fall jackets and winter-friendly sweaters to hydrating skin care sets and even kitchen essentials for a new-year home refresh. Plus, Nordstrom is marking down additional gift-worthy products each day.

Even though you have some time until Black Friday, this is the perfect opportunity for strategist shoppers who either like to check off their shopping list early or stock up on essentials for the season ahead. One of the biggest reasons that the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale is so popular is that the discounts are on coveted items and brands that we want to purchase — sale or not — whereas so many other deals slash the prices of lesser-known brands or things we could take or leave. This is especially true for their beauty and fashion selections, with steep discounts seen on super popular brands that rarely go on sale (or just barely on sale). The holy grail finds include hair care sets , makeup sets , facial cleansing brushes , skin care tools , Coperni shoulder bags, Fendi women’s sunglasses , and so much more.

Keep scrolling to check out the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals on clothes, accessories, beauty goods, and home decor.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Fashion Deals

Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans

Levi’s has assembled a star-studded fashion set for its iconic denim styles that fit like a dream — including its Wedgie style . This silhouette has a high-waisted fit , but instead of flattening the behind, they feature a low-stretch denim fabric that plumps it up. Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Tisdal also love them, giving you more reason to get your hand on this pair ASAP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekQqy_0j5rED5C00

Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans $98 $58.80 Buy Now

Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

Slippers are a must-have year-round, especially in the winter when feet get the coldest. The Scuffita style by Ugg is a go-to for creating a pulled-together bedhead look, especially when paired with silk pajamas , sweatpants for women , or a luxury bathrobe .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTPnz_0j5rED5C00

Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper $90 $68.99 Buy Now

Alo Airbrush High Waist Split Hem 7/8 Leggings

These Airbrush pants are a blend between fashion leggings and workout leggings . They have a minimal shape and super soft fabric that holds you in. Plus, the slit-flared hem adds a stylish touch to elevate any look. Wear them to yoga, brunch, and everywhere in between.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350dTk_0j5rED5C00

Alo Airbrush High Waist Split Hem 7/8 Leggings $118 $70 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Barefoot Dreams has some of the most comfortable blankets on the market, and at one point or another, while snuggling on the couch, customers probably wished they could stay wrapped in a comfy blanket forever. Now their wishes are granted with this cardigan that acts as a wearable blanket on sale during Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale. It’s just as cozy and warm but can be appropriately worn to dinner or the office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyaol_0j5rED5C00

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan $116 $81.20 Buy Now

Adidas Supernova Running Shoe

The Supernova is a great running shoe for beginners. It has a foam heel and bounce front section and is super stable and well-cushioned for long-distance running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8L1M_0j5rED5C00

Adidas Supernova Running Shoe $100 $60 Buy Now

Good American Good Straight Coated Jeans

If you love Good American’s denim or have wanted to try something from the label, these coated jeans are for you. They have a high waist and cropped hem and are versatile enough to pair with sweaters, T-shirts, boots, and sneakers. With the cold weather rolling in, these leather pants will be a top player in your seasonal wardrobe rotation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jUue_0j5rED5C00

Good American Good Straight Coated Jeans $179-$185 $111-$143.20 Buy Now

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket

If there’s one garment to invest in for fall and winter, it’s a leather jacket. This one by BLANKNYC is as classic as they come. It’s crafted from faux leather with silver hardware and a buckled belt along the hem. Whether worn open or zipped, it gives any outfit a dose of edginess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tHMu_0j5rED5C00

BlankNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket $98 $39.20 Buy Now

Rag & Bone Cannon Zip Boot

On the hunt for a stylish ankle boot that will see you through all life has to offer? Rag & Bone’s Cannon Zip boots are just that with a leather upper and leather and man-made sole. Whether worn to a concert or a first date, these will become your go-to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7JX2_0j5rED5C00

Rag & Bone Cannon Zip Boot $595 $299.99 Buy Now

Natori Statement Contour Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Searching for the best T-shirt bra can be tough, but Natori has you covered. Its lightweight Contour Underwire T-Shirt Bra has contoured cups with smooth seams and thick padding. The cut in the front is low, so it is suitable for all types of tops, from V-neck T-shirts. to square-neck tank tops .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2qXX_0j5rED5C00

Natori Statement Contour Underwire T-Shirt Bra $66 $39.60 Buy Now

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Winter is here, and there’s nothing more synonymous with the season than a cashmere sweater . Nordstrom’s iteration has a timeless silhouette and comes in over ten hues like ivory, camel, gray and black, and bolder color options like a heathered orange, aqua, and pale lilac. Even better, the top comes in inclusive sizing from XXS to XXL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0H7x_0j5rED5C00

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater $129 $89.90 Buy Now

Coperni Medium Swipe Zip Baguette Faux Leather Top Handle Bag

Coperni’s designer handbags are a favorite among A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, and Dua Lipa because they’re unique and timeless. Its Swipe Zip Baguette is made of apple leather with a minimalist curved silhouette and diagonal zip. It can be unzipped and laid flat, making it great for packing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxBrq_0j5rED5C00

Coperni Medium Swipe Zip Baguette Faux Leather Top Handle Bag $610 $244 Buy Now

Fendi 55mm Gradient Square Sunglasses

Best for larger faces, the oversized square style features a wide fit across the cheekbones and high nose bridge. These luxury sunglasses for women comes with a beige frame and gradient blue lens, including a rubber-stamped logos at the temples to add depth to your look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXzOc_0j5rED5C00

Fendi 55mm Gradient Square Sunglasses $310 $186 Buy Now

Veronica Beard Reze Halter Neck Chiffon Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuPmn_0j5rED5C00

Veronica Beard Reze Halter Neck Chiffon Dress $598 $358.80 Buy Now

Open Edit Faux Leather Trench Coat

A trench coat is a staple piece in one’s wardrobe, so if you don’t have one already, make sure you get your hands on this faux leather option from Nordstrom’s brand Open Edit. It features a 45 1/2″ length, notched lapels, double-breasted and tie-waist closure. Pair it with black jeans, a bodysuit , and stilettos for a fun evening out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDVlS_0j5rED5C00

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Beauty Deals

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set

Olaplex is the ultimate haircare brand for rebuilding our strands, and this Bond Maintenance Set has everything you need to do just that. It’s the perfect haircare gift because it includes a jumbo-size No.3 Hair Perfector, a full-size No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and a full-size No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2tCl_0j5rED5C00

Glamglow Instant Hits Mask & Moisturizer Set

Glamglow, the skin care brand known for its collection of mud masks, quickly became one of Hollywood’s skin care secrets for an instant glow. The Instant Hits Mask & Moisturizer Set gives you or anyone on your list an introduction to what made the brand so prominent. It features travel sizes of the brand’s all-stars for brighter, clearer, refined, hydrated, and glowing skin. Trust us: you’ll notice instant, visible results and camera-ready skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk3Ov_0j5rED5C00

Glamglow Instant Hits Mask & Moisturizer Set $36 $21.60 Buy Now

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set

Candle lovers, rejoice. The Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar has 12 candles, and it’s about to become your new favorite candle gift . It features a taste of each signature fragrance from the Japonica Collection: Goji Tarocco Orange, Baltic Amber, Forbidden Fig, Santal Vanille, Santiago Huckleberry, Kalahari Watermelon, French Cade Lavender, Panjore Lychee, Apple Blue Clover, Moso Bamboo, Yashioka Gardenia & Mokara. Plus, it’s a super cute way to countdown to the big day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26v8fe_0j5rED5C00

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set $158 $126.40 Buy Now

Living Proof Full Hair Care Set

No brand is quite as good at saving our strands as Living Proof is. Its complete hair care set will leave your hair feeling as good as it does when you leave the salon. It comes with a full-size shampoo, conditioner, and volume and texture spray and will leave your hair clean, silky, and smooth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TY3jM_0j5rED5C00

Living Proof Full Hair Care Set $56 $49 Buy Now

RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask

Combat dryness and all of the irritation, redness, and uneven texture that comes with it with this nourishing mask by RéVive. It’s a rich mask infused with vitamin C and the energy-building block ATP to brighten and energize your complexion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZqar_0j5rED5C00

RéVive Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask $150 $112.15 Buy Now

Alo Shine Shampoo

Shampoo on sale is a win, especially when from the beloved brand Alo. Its Shine Shampoo is free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone, and talc and promises to repair damage and nourish sweat-distressed strands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0vKv_0j5rED5C00

Alo Shine Shampoo $24 $16 Buy Now

Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual

Herbivore’s Bath Ritual has all the essentials you need to create the ultimate bath experience at home. The set includes the brand’s best-sellers, including a Coconut Bath Soak, Coco Rose Body Polish, and Calm Bath Salts. Plus, this kit makes a great spa gift to pamper yourself or someone on your list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0zTL_0j5rED5C00

Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual $58 Value $38 $26.60 Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Brag Eyeliner & Mascara Kit

Anastasia Beverly Hills is the queen of eyelashes and eyebrows, so you know this eyeliner and mascara kit won’t disappoint. It consists of a Liquid Liner and Lash Brag Mascara to create the perfect winged look and provide full-volume lashes you won’t stop getting compliments about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3mVk_0j5rED5C00

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Brag Eyeliner & Mascara Kit $29 $23.30 Buy Now

Too Faced Too Femme Ethereal Eyeshadow & Pressed Pigment Palette

Too Faced’s Too Femme Eyeshadow Palette is an excellent buy for those looking to create joyous eye makeup looks. It features 14 delicate feminine eyeshadow shades, most of which are beautiful shimmery rose tones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdNv5_0j5rED5C00

Too Faced Too Femme Ethereal Eyeshadow & Pressed Pigment Palette $39 $27.97 Buy Now

Armani Beauty Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Travel Skin Care Set

This travel-sized skin care set will make you want to book a getaway ASAP. Not only do the products come in a Giorgio Armani carrying case, but they also give you visible results. The set includes the Crema Nera Acqua Pantelleria Serum-Lotion, Crema Nera Reviscentalis Meta Concentrate Hydrating Serum, and Crema Nera Supreme Reviving Light Cream, all of which target signs of aging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxSM0_0j5rED5C00

Armani Beauty Giorgio Armani Crema Nera Travel Skin Care Set $95 $63.35 Buy Now

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Home Deals

Our Place Perfect Pot Set

Our Place has some of the best cookware on the market because it’s chic, nontoxic, lightweight and easy to clean. The Perfect Pot Set is made with Cast aluminum, ceramic, and beechwood and includes a roasting rack that doubles as a steamer, a pour spout, and a beechwood spoon. Plus, it serves many purposes so it’s the purchase that keeps on giving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFu5g_0j5rED5C00

Our Place Perfect Pot Set $165 $115 Buy Now

Boll & Branch Painted Tile Signature Hemmed Organic Cotton Sheet Set

The Boll & Branch Painted Tile Signature Hemmed Organic Cotton Sheet Set is an all-time favorite. The sheets are super soft, easy to put on and wear well throughout use and washes. Plus, they’re made of pure cotton, so you know they’ll be breathable and durable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vvzH_0j5rED5C00

Boll & Branch Painted Tile Signature Hemmed Organic Cotton Sheet Set $278-$318 $127-$209 Buy Now

Marimekko Keidas Apron

Be the most stylish one in the kitchen with Marimekko’s Keidas Apron . Synonymous with the label, it has a colorful print that works for both maximalists and minimalists. It’s machine washable since it’s made with cotton, and also has an adjustable neck strap, back tie closure, and front patch pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Igl9_0j5rED5C00

Marimekko Keidas Apron $49 $29.40 Buy Now

Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

If you care just as much about the quality and functionality of your cookware as you do about its good looks, then Great Jones’ dutch oven is for you. It’s a cast-iron pot that safely cooks any food and makes cleaning up a breeze — thanks to the enamel coating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IKKW_0j5rED5C00

Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid $160 $96 Buy Now

Tuft and Needle Original Foam Pillow

The proper pillow is essential for a good night’s sleep, and this one by Tuft and Needle ensures you get that. It has a patented T&N Adaptive foam technology and features cooling gel beds and heat-wicking graphite for maximum comfort. Plus, it folds easily, making it wonderful for back and side sleepers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nh1t4_0j5rED5C00

Tuft and Needle Original Foam Pillow $100-$120 $80-$96 Buy Now

Le Creuset Set of 2 Heritage Square Baking Dishes

All of Le Creuset’s home products are top-notch, including its baking dishes. This set of two glazed stoneware dishes is timeless and comes in five colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgJTM_0j5rED5C00

Le Creuset Set of 2 Heritage Square Baking Dishes $75 $58 Buy Now

SFERRA Terzo Throw

For more than 130 years, SFERRA has been creating luxury linens backed by fine craftsmanship and innovation. Their Terzo throw blanket is made of pure cotton with a two-tone basket weave and fringe trim. It’s soft, stylish, and well-made, so you’ll have it for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4easA7_0j5rED5C00

SFERRA Terzo Throw $99 $69.30 Buy Now

Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress

This award-winning mattress is for you if you struggle with a bad back or neck. It’s the perfect mix of cushy and supportive and is designed with Casper’s Zoned Support system to help you sleep well and wake up refreshed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysFs1_0j5rED5C00

Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress $895.00-$1,695.00 $805.00-$1,520.00 Buy Now

ZWILLING Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

Coffee drinkers rejoice. ZWILLING’s drip coffee maker ensures the ideal time and temperature setting are being used to brew the highest-quality coffee. It was awarded the prestigious SCA Golden Cup Standard, the Specialty Coffee Association’s highest prize for quality coffee. Even better? The sleek design fits well in a small kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNFMd_0j5rED5C00

ZWILLING Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker $199 $149.99 Buy Now

Matouk Milagro Bath Rug

Treat your feet to one of the best bath rugs on the market. Matouk’s offering consists of pure cotton, making it feel great on your feet and ensuring it will completely absorb water. It also has a non-slip backing to assure it doesn’t slide around your bathroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40A1r9_0j5rED5C00

Matouk Milagro Bath Rug $108-$135 $75.60-$135 Buy Now

Will Nordstrom Have a Cyber Monday 2022 Sale?

Yes, Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale will begin on November 28. You can snag all the best bargains for yourself and your loved ones, like coats, designer sneakers , and winter boots, all with major savings, making it the perfect time to treat yourself or gift to others this holiday season. There are also markdowns in the beauty and accessories department, all of which make great stocking stuffers and, of course, excellent gifts for the beauty lover .

Nordstrom is the one-stop holiday shopping destination, especially since the retailer always offers free standard shipping and free returns with no minimums. You can also pick up your order at your favorite Nordstrom location if you prefer.

WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you're looking to get a head start on Black Friday beauty deals, set your sights on Ulta. Starting Saturday, November 16, you can shop discounts on best-selling skin care, hair care, and makeup products. (You'll have to wait until next week to score beauty discounts from retailers like Amazon, Shopbop, and Nordstrom.) We've previewed the sale to flag the best Ulta Black Friday 2022 beauty deals: You can expect up to 50% off brands like Morphe, La Roche-Posay, Too...
WWD

A New Way to Shop: Virtual Stores on Bloomingdales.com

Chanel, Ralph Lauren and Nespresso have created unique online shops that you can virtually tour using your mouse, moving through the setting to encounter different products and click on that you choose to buy. The online shops have been created by shops by Emperia, a London- and New York-based virtual reality technology developer for the retail and fashion sectors.More from WWDStill Blooming: A Celebration of Bloomingdale's 150th YearRetail as Theater: A Look Back at Bloomingdale's In-Store EventsBloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With In addition to the new virtual spaces for Chanel, Ralph Lauren and Nespresso, there is...
