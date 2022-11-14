Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Updated Monday, Nov. 14, 6:30 a.m.
Indiana will play 20 conference games this year, but the Hoosiers also have a much more difficult nonconference schedule, with huge marquee matchups against defending national champion Kansas, preseason No. 1 North Carolina, Arizona and Xavier.
Here is the compete schedule, with links to our stories from games already played:
Nov. 7: Indiana 88, Morehead State 53
- When/where: Monday, Nov. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 1-0; Morehead State 0-1
- Game story: Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau each had 15 points and Jordan Geromino led Indiana's bench on several long runs in the Hoosiers' 88-53 victory over Morehead State on Monday in their season opener. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here are 15 pictures from Indiana's game. CLICK HERE
- Mike Woodson video: Here is the video and transcript from Mike Woodson's postgame interview. CLICK HERE
Nov. 10: Indiana 101, Bethune-Cookman 49
- When/where: Thursday, Nov. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 2-0; Bethune-Cookman 0-2
- Game story: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and No. 13 Indiana made 10 three-pointers and 21-of-22 free throws in a convincing 101-49 rout of Bethune-Cookman. CLICK HERE
- Mike Woodson video: Here is the video and transcript from Mike Woodson's postgame interview . CLICK HERE
- Miller Kopp/Trey Galloway video: Here is the video and transcript from Mike Woodson's postgame interview . CLICK HERE
Remaining November games
- Nov. 18 (Friday): Gavitt Games — Indiana at Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio: Time: 6 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- Nov. 20 (Sunday): Hoosier Classic — Miami of Ohio vs. Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Time: 5:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nov. 23 (Wednesday): Hoosier Classic — Little Rock at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nov. 25 (Friday): Hoosier Classic — Jackson State at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 12:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Nov. 30 (Wednesday): Big Ten/ACC Challenge — North Carolina at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 9:15 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)
December games
- Dec. 3 (Saturday): Indiana at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. Time: 4 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Dec. 7 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. Nebraska in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Dec. 10 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: FOX)
- Dec. 17 (Saturday): Indiana at Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. Time: Noon ET. (TV: ESPN2)
- Dec. 20 (Tuesday): Elon at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Dec. 23 (Friday): Kennesaw State vs. Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
January games
- Jan. 5 (Thursday): Indiana at Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Time: 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Jan. 8 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Northwestern in Bloomington, Ind. Time: Noon ET. (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- Jan. 11 (Wednesday): Indiana at Penn State in University Park, Pa. Time: 7 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Jan. 14 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Wisconsin in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 1 p.m. ET. (TV: CBS)
- Jan. 19 (Thursday): Indiana at Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)
- Jan. 22 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Michigan State in Bloomington, Ind. Time: Noon or 1 p.m. ET. (TV: CBS)
- Jan. 25 (Wednesday): Indiana at Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn. Time: 9 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Jan. 28 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
- Jan. 31 (Tuesday): Indiana at Maryland in College Park, Md. Time: 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)
February games
- Feb. 4 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Purdue in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 4 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)
- Feb. 7 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Rutgers in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 6:30 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Feb. 11 (Saturday): Indiana at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Time: 6 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
- Feb. 15 (Wednesday): Indiana at Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. Time: 9 p.m. ET. (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Feb. 18 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Illinois in Bloomington, Ind. Time: Noon ET. (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)
- Feb. 21 (Tuesday): Indiana at Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. Time: 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)
- Feb. 25 (Saturday): Indiana at Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
- Feb. 28 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Iowa in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN or ESPN2)
March games
- March 5 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Michigan in Bloomington, Ind. Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
Big Ten Tournament
- March 8-12 at the United Center, in Chicago, Ill. — Indiana won two games (Michigan and No. 1 seed Illinois) last year before losing to Iowa on a last-second shot in the semifinals. The Hoosiers have never won this tournament, and have only reached the finals once, losing to Iowa in 2001.
NCAA Tournament
- March 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday): First Four in Dayton, Ohio
- March 16-19 (Thursday-Sunday): First and second-round sites — Albany, N.Y.; Birmingham, Ala.; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colo.; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, N.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Sacramento, Calif.
- March 23-26 (Thursday-Sunday): Regional sites: East — Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.; South — KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.; Midwest — Kansas City, Mo.; West — Las Vegas, Nev.
- April 1-3 (Saturday-Monday): Final Four — NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.
Exhibition games
- INDIANA 78, Marian 42 (Oct. 29): Malik Reneau (14-11) and Logan Duncomb (11-11) both had double-doubles as Indiana won its first exhibition game with a 78-42 win over Marian. Game story, CLICK HERE
- INDIANA 104, Saint Francis 59 (Nov. 3): Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and four others — Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, Tamar Bates and Jordan Geronimo — scored in double figures in the Hoosiers' easy exhibition win. Game story, CLICK HERE
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- BEER SALES COMING TO ASSEMBLY HALL: Indiana athletics announced the addition of beer sales to men's and women's basketball games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the 2022-23 season. This concession option will debut at Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7. CLICK HERE
- MIKE WOODSON THROUGH THE YEARS: Take a walk through Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's college and NBA playing career as well as his coaching stints in the NBA. His 11 years playing in the NBA plus his assistant and head coaching jobs have provided the Hoosiers with a new perspective from a man who lives and breathes the game. CLICK HERE
