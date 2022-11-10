Tyron Smith Rehab FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers Practice / Injury Report

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

NOV 10 HERE’S TYRON! "Baby steps,'' All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith calls them as he rehabs after what happened to his hamstring - which was "ripped off the bone'' back before the start of the season.

And now? He's still on IR, of course, but he is here at practice on Thursday at The Star ... and he's stepping, alright, working on the cords with trainer Britt Brown.

Your FIRST LOOK from Inside The Star ...

"I don't have a game in mind but his progress is notable," said team owner Jerry Jones recently. "His work is intense. We are gonna see a lot of football out of Tyron. It'll be closer to the end of the year, but we're gonna see a lot of football."

And today? We saw a lot of Tyron.

Meanwhile ...

Two names on the Dallas practice/injury report, Anthony Barr and Jake Ferguson. And in Green Bay, Aaron Jones is listed as "limited.''

NOV 9 O-LINE STUFF The Cowboys had some high-profile O-line fun on Wednesday here at The Star - and engaged in some under-the-radar O-line stuff as well.

Dallas signed two offensive tackles, George Moore and Alex Taylor, to the practice squad. Moore (6-6, 325) is from Oregon and went undrafted this year. He was recently with the Packers.

Taylor, 25 and undrafted in 2020 after finishing at South Carolina State, is an especially intriguing guy due to his 6-9, 300-pound frame. He's been with the Browns at the Bears.

Meanwhile, an attendee at the Wednesday workout as Dallas preps for Sunday at Green Bay was future Hall of Fame tackle Tyron Smith , who was in good spirits as he hopes to return to the field later in this calendar year after sustaining his serious hamstring tear.

NOV 9 ZEKE INVITES OBJ Ezekiel Elliott is now the first actual Cowboys player to speak (not type on Twitter) on the subject of Dallas trying to sign Odell Beckham Jr:

And Zeke is saying a mouthful.

“We know how explosive he can be,” Elliott said after Wednesday’s workout here inside The Star. “It’d be great to have him in Dallas … Another weapon in our repertoire.”

That’s on the field. And what about beyond that?

“I think he’d fit in great in our locker room,” said Elliott of the knee-rehabbing two-time All-Pro wideout. “I don’t know who wouldn’t fit in our locker room.”

NOV 8 AARON TALKS 'BIG MIKE' Much has been made of the friction that existed during Aaron Rodgers' time spent working with coach Mike McCarthy when both were central figures on the Green Bay Packers.

But lest you think they haven't grown to appreciate one another ...

"I can't wait to give Big Mike a big ol' hug,'' Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show.'' I know it means a lot to him to come back.''

Indeed it does, as an emotional Cowboys coach McCarthy said this week in previewing Sunday's Cowboys at Packers meeting.

And, McCarthy noted, the legendary QB Rodgers is part of that emotion, in a positive way.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Aaron,'' said McCarthy, reflecting on good times that included a Super Bowl title. "I have nothing but love and gratitude for him. ... I think of the one-on-one conversations we used to have, especially in the younger days, and it always ended with a hug and I love ya. So that's what I think about our relationship. I think he made me a much better coach.''

NOV 7 INJURY UPDATE FOR COWBOYS AT PACKERS The Cowboys do expect Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to play on Sunday in Green Bay , but he is sitting out the Monday workout here inside The Star.

Said coach Mike McCarthy on Elliott: "Zeke won't practice today but I know he's making great progress."

Other injury updates: Defensive end Sam Williams will work, Malik Hooker might be limited and Dallas could start the 21-day clock on the return of James Washington.

And for the Pack? Aaron Jones avoided serious injury in the loss to the Lions but his left foot is in a boot. And Romeo Doubs, Eric Stokes and Rashan Gary all sustained more serious injuries and exited Sunday with crutches.

NOV 6 COWBOYS TRADE OFFER ON JEUDY While cynics still wonder just how serious the Cowboys were - and are - about obtaining help at receiver ...

We can add a report about Jerry Jeudy to the list.

We know Dallas has Odell Beckham Jr. "on the radar.''

We know Dallas made a run at Brandin Cooks of the Texans (though some critics suggest it was all "for show .''

And now comes this nugget from NFL Network: The Cowboys also made an offer on Broncos receiver Jeudy. "The two sides could not agree on a price,'' per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero . ... and we're quite sure the price was high - though some rumors place the asking cost at a second-round pick, not outrageous for a player with Jeudy's potential and with a 23-year-old still playing on his rookie contract.

In the end, said Denver GM George Paton , “We received a number of calls on our receivers and some other positions. ... (But) we have a good thing going. We're in it to win it moving forward and so we kept all of our receivers.”

If Dallas was willing to give "a second-rounder plus'' for Cooks ... it stands to reason the Cowboys would do the same for Jeudy. That suggests that Denver might not have actually settled for the rumored "second-round cost.'' ... so they "kept all of their receivers.''

Next on the agenda? The OBJ Sweepstakes, as Beckham is now talking openly about joining Dallas.

NOV 5 MICAH VS. JOSH Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has moved into rare air in terms of popularity, as he topped all jersey sales across the league for the month of October, according to official NFLPA sales figures.

Micah is the first defensive player to lead the sales rankings this season, a domain often reserved for guys on the other side of the ball. Indeed, for the month, Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished second. Then came Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Panthers-to-Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and Giants running back Saquon Barkley placed fifth.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (No. 7) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (No. 9) also finished top-10.

NOV 3 NEW OWNERS? Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos is - worded one way or another by various outlets -"looking into buying the Washington Commanders" and is “serious” about it - in the wake of franchise owner Dan Snyder this week announcing an exploring of options to sell the NFL team.

Bezos could do the deal "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z, according to People magazine..

Bezos, 58, is said to be worth $139 billion. The Washington franchise could sell for in the range of $5 billion.

NOV 2 SNYDER SELLING? JERRY 'BAILING'? Dan Snyder is looking into the idea of selling his Washington Commanders , which leads one to wonder whether the embattled boss has lost support among his NFL ownership pals.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has long been one of those pals, and Jones recently went public in suggesting that he knows of no reasons why Snyder should be forced to sell.

But now Snyder is examining the idea. And NFL insider Jay Glazer is reporting that other owners are "bailing'' on him . And it doesn't take an NFL "insider,'' or a mathematician, to wonder about 2+2 = 4 ...

OCT 30 DAK'S OTHER THUMB The Cowboys are feeling no pain right now in Weke 8 against the Bears here at AT&T Stadium, having built a 28-7 lead with Dak Prescott piling up the numbers ...

And the thumb injuries.

Dak in this first half has run for one TD and thrown for two more. But while his throwing-hand thumb is all healed up ... on a 25-yard scamper a Chicago player accidentally stepped on his other thumb.

Prescott needed the docs to look at it, but did not miss a snap ... as you sort of figured, after being "antsy'' to come back for five weeks ... he wouldn't.

OCT 28 INJURY NEWS Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy believes that Lion-backer Micah Parsons , nursing a shoulder issue, might continue to stay in bubble wrap on Friday - he hasn't practiced this week - but then should practice on Saturday in the final workout before Sunday's Week 8 visit from the Bears.

The news on Ezekiel Elliott and his knee? Not so positive.

"The only chance he has of playing is if he keeps going at the rate he is going,'' said McCarthy, not sounding too positive about the concept.

Practice-squadder Malik Davis is being prepped to dress out on Sunday and Tony Pollard is already saying he's prepared to "haul'' the football against the Bears.

Worth noting: Owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Friday said the coming bye has Dallas leaning toward sitting Elliott.

“It had everything to do with how we’re doing this this weekend with this bye coming up,'' Jones said. "I’m not so sure we would’ve done it this way had we not had the bye.”

OCT 27 KADARIUS TONEY TRADE OUT OF NFC EAST The New York Giants second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney was always a scary thought …

But that’s mostly all he ever became in New York - a thought - as injuries and maybe misuse rendered him a non-entity …

And now he’s a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for third- and sixth-round picks.

Toney, the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is athletic and young enough to be viewed as a low-risk potential “lottery ticket” in Kansas City.OCT 25 The Cowboys have decided they need a body and are now to sign free agent cornerback Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

Jourdan Lewis is out for the year due to foot surgery, with rookie DaRon Bland expected to move into the job at slot corner. But Sheffield is a Dan Quinn guy, a two-season starter in Atlanta after the 5-11, 212-pound Ohio State product was drafted by the Falcons in Round 4.

OCT 24 Falcons ex QB Matt Ryan is being benched by the Colts after a dismal performance by Indianapolis in NFL Week 7 ... and his replacement is Texas Longhorns ex Sam Ehlinger .

Part of the significance of the move: Word from Indy is that this is a "permanent'' fix for the QB position - that Ehlinger - who has yet to complete an NFL pass after being a sixth-round pick in 2021 - is being handed the job with the belief that he will keep it.

OCT 23 The Cowboys find themselves in a bit of a pressure cooker as they enter the fourth quarter in Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium, clinging to a 10-6 lead and having to deal with Detroit knocking on the 1-yard-line door. ...

And then Dallas forces the goal-line fumble - DeMarcus Lawrence with the hit, Anthony Barr with the recovery - to hold onto the late lead ...

Clinging.

OCT 23 WR OUT Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is OUT for the game with a concussion after he exited to the blue medical tent in the first quarter of the Detroit at Dallas game. A huge loss for the Lions offense, already missing running back D'Andre Swift, in its bid to upset the Cowboys here at AT&T Stadium.

OCT 22 4 MOVES The Cowboys have elevated tight end Sean McKeon and running back Malik Davis from practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Lions. Additionally, Carlos Watkins has been signed to the 53-man roster to help along the D-line. And made official was the shift of rookie tackle Matt Waletzko to injured reserve.

The Watkins move suggests that Dallas might not activate rehabbing D-lineman Tarell Basham just yet, and the McKeon move looks like insurance as Dalton Schultz works through a knee issue. Also, the Davis elevation is to replace injured third-stringer Rico Dowdle.

OCT 21 ROOKIE OUT Matt Waletzko, the 6-8 rookie offensive tackle with the recurring shoulder issue, suffered another subluxation of that shoulder is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season as the eventual surgery will be performed now, per the Dallas Morning News .

The bad news arrived here at The Star on an otherwise happy day with the full return of Dak Prescott to practice as the first-teamer and the planned starter in Week 7 vs. Detroit.

Waletzko, the Cowboys' fifth-round draft pick, first suffered the injury to his left shoulder during his senior year at North Dakota. He played through it in college but it popped up again as a problem in training camp, and Dallas entered the process knowing that the 22-year-old, who has worked as a swing tackle in his first season here, would eventually need surgery ... and that time is now.

OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT & GOODELL? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated exchange over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell.

According to the story, the Dallas Cowboys owner at one point told the New England Patriots' boss, "Don't f--- with me!"

Replied Kraft, "Excuse me?"

"Don't mess with me," Jones repeated.

Meeting in New York, the owners voted 31-1 in favor of Goodell's deal, with Jones apparently the lone dissenter.

The New York Times reported last year that Goodell's total compensation over 2020-21 was nearly $128 million.

OCT 18 RAMS SIGN COWBOYS EX The Rams are making roster moves as they enter the NFL bye week. The shift of offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, who is out for the year after tearing his Achilles, part of the Rams' "unbelievable'' back luck in the O-line. ... had led to the signing of veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe - a former Dallas Cowboys swing tackle and NFL part-time starter.

Additionally, the Rams released edge rusher Takk McKinley, a one-time standout who was signed last month. ... and who before that made a Cowboys training camp visit seeking a possible reunion with his old Falcons coach Dan Quinn, the Dallas defensive coordinator.

OCT 17 JACK OUT Jack Easterby, a controversial figure in the Houston Texans front office, is no longer involved with the franchise, which is "parting ways'' with the executive who at one time rose to the position of interim GM.

Easterby was hired by the organization in 2019 as executive vice president of team development, but he rapidly rose to power with the Texans as a year later he was promoted Easterby to executive vice president of football operations.

And rather astoundingly, despite his lack of "true football background,'' after the firing of coach and general manager Bill O’Brien in October of 2020, the Texans McNair ownership family allowed him to play the role of the club’s interim general manager.

ESPN is the first to report the news. For more on the story, go here.

OCT 16: GARRETT PICKS ... The Eagles?

“I never thought I’d say it,” he said.

Garrett, the Cowboys lifer as a player and coach now part of the NBC crew, made the prediction that the home-standing, undefeated and favored Philadelphia Eagles will win on "Sunday Night Football.''

It's a viable thought. But it still shocked our system. And ... his.

OCT 15 4 MOVES The Dallas Cowboys placed running back Rico Dowdle and receiver Simi Fehoko on Reserve/Injured on Saturday while also making a practice-squad shift for long-snapper Matt Overton up to the active roster.

Also elevated for Sunday's game at the Eagles: Running back Malik Davis (due to the Dowdle injury) and tight end Sean McKeon (as insurance against banged-up Dalton Schultz).

With Fehoko unavailable, look for rookie Jalen Tolbert to possibly get a shot to dress, and to maybe help on special teams.

Speaking of which: Mixed into this juggling act is the possibility of rookie Damone Clark - rehabbing from spinal surgery - to be moved to the active roster

OCT 14 BEER ME Jerry Jones celebrated his 80th birthday on Thursday, and he is on record as wanting wins as his presents - last week at the Rams and this week at the Eagles - somebody at The Star had other ideas.

So .. 'Beer Me!' it is, as Miller Lite helps Jerry (or whoever it is who's going to gather up all those cases of beer from the practice field) celebrate.

OCT 12 WASHINGTON WINS UGLY The Washington Commanders , despite Carson Wentz's struggles (12/22, 99 yards), used goal-line stands t o steal 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field .

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown less than two months after being shot in the knee. Robinson ran the ball 17 times for 60 yards on the day.

But at the end, Chicago had one more chance, as QB Justin Fields ran the ball on a 39-yard gain to get the Bears all the way inside the 10-yard line ... but eventually cornerback Benjamin St-Juste stopped wide receiver Darnell Mooney on the 1-yard line on 4th down to turn the ball over once again and clinch the win for Washington.

The Commanders improve to 2-4 on the season, still trailing the 5-0 Eagles and the 4-1 Cowboys (who play Sunday night) and the 4-1 Giants in the NFC East.

OCT 11 NEW TE The Cowboys have a need at tight end with franchise-tagged standout Dalton Schultz among the Dallas guys dinged up at the position. And so, first came the workout …

And now comes a signing of the former Houston Texans tight end Seth Green, 24, who was a DFW high school quarterback at Allen High, who after finishing working out today is reportedly getting a job, starting with a spot on the practice squad.

Green (6-4, 240) has speed as he showed after moving from the University of Houston to the Texans as an undrafted free agent. He also played at the University of Minnesota, where he was billed as a "wildcat QB.''

Meanwhile, regarding Dak Prescott’s availability for Sunday night at Philly? See above.

OCT 10 MICAH OK? Dallas coach Mike McCarthy, in Monday's review of t he Cowboys' 22-10 win at the Rams on Sunday , is giving a positive update on the health of his star Lion-backer.

How is Micah and his groin issue today?

“Good,'' McCarthy said. "I saw him earlier. He’s getting better.”

Parsons sustained the injury in the Rams game but kept playing in spots, mostly as a pass-rusher. He ended up with two of Dallas' five sacks, including the strip-sack that sealed the victory to push his Cowboys to 4-1.

Dallas is at Philly on Sunday in a battle for first place in the NFC East.

Parsons' philosophy? "If I'm alive, I can go.''

OCT 9 INACTIVES The Cowboys inactives vs. the Rams: QB Dak Prescott (thumb), Jason Peters (chest), Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), Jalen Tolbert, Nahshon Wright, Devin Harper and Markquese Bell, all of which means Tony Pollard (illness) is healthy, as is safety Jayron Kearse.

Dallas' captains today: Cooper Rush, Leighton Vander Esch and Bryan Anger.

OCT 8: ROSTER MOVES The Cowboys are traveling to Los Angeles to see the Rams in Week 5 and have two new linemen aboard the plane.

The Cowboys have elevated defensive lineman Carlos Watkins - a 2021 starter - from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at the Rams, a move made neccesary by the fact that Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Also up is new long-snapper Matt Overton, a street free agent in for Jake McQuaide, who is out and injured for the year.

Additionally, concerns about Tony Pollard's illness seem to be subsiding as he is traveling with the team to L.A. while the Cowboys did not make a practice-squad move to replace him.

OCT 6 McCARTHY ODDS SHOCK The question was a good one, and innocuous enough. Does Dallas coach Mike McCarthy ever use the news of a game's point spread to inspire his team? In other words, can be the "underdog'' - using specific oddsmakers numbers - be motivating?

McCarthy made it clear that he has not really done that. And then - proving that odds are not his bag - he asked the media here at The Star what the point spread is for Cowboys at Rams this weekend.

He was told that it's "5.5 points.''

"We ... WE'RE underdogs ?!'' said McCarthy, the "Coach of the Year'' candidate coach of the 3-1 Cowboys , with sincere shock.

It was really rather endearing. He truly didn't know about the numbers, likely reflective of the fact that Cooper Rush (though he is 3-0 this year as a starter) is still the first-team QB as Dak Prescott continues to rehab.

Later, gathering himself, he boldly said, “I’ll just say this: We’re nobody’s underdog - if you (media) need a quote.''

OCT 5 INJURY NOTES The Cowboys are getting ready for a Week 5 trip to the Rams, with the official practice/injury report from both teams now available ...

No on Dak Prescott (but good stuff), yes on Damone Clark (really good stuff ), and much more here .

OCT 4 BRADY FALLOUT There is no joy in divorce. But there are realities.

There is no joy in divorce of public figures. But in the cases of Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen, they have made highly crafted public images for themselves, meaning the fact that they are reportedly taking steps toward getting a divorce is fodder for rumors ...

And fodder for speculation about what the "distraction'' might mean to the NFL.

The Bucs, especially during Brady's time there after his departure from the New England Patriots, where he won six of his seven Super Bowl rings, have largely been in charge of the NFC South. At this moment, though, the divisional lead is shared by the Bucs and by the Falcons, both at 2-2, and they play in Week 5.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are 3-1 - and their only loss came in Week 1, at the hands of Brady's Bucs.

Brady was a near-perennial champion as the main man on the roster of the dynastic Patriots, and then won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers upon leaving New England. But now? As with injuries and arrests, "things happen'' ... and Tom Brady, famous for focus and execution and excellence, surely has a great deal on his mind as he and the Bucs joust with the Cowboys and other NFC contenders in an effort to stay on top.

OCT 4 GREGORY OUT The Denver Broncos are going to be without defensive end Randy Gregory, maybe for as long as six weeks, as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Gregory, in the first year of his five-year $70 million deal in Denver after leaving the Dallas Cowboys amid contractual controversy, got carted off the field with the injury during Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gregory had been playing well, in four games recording nine tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

OCT 3 INJURY UPDATE The Cowboys Monday afternoon Injury Update

Micah Parsons - No back issue

Zack Martin - no ankle issue

Noah Brown - neck

Quinton Bohanna - shoulder

Coach Mike McCarthy said that Brown and Bohanna should practice this week in prep for the Rams in Week 5.

Parsons and Martin got dinged up in Sunday’s win over Washington, but both did finish.

“It’s just football,” Micah said.

OCT 2 MARTIN EXITS Zack Martin - the future Hall of Famer - has hobbled to the sideline and is getting his right ankle re-taped in the late-going of the third quarter of the Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 home game against Washington. Martin appeared to have collided with teammate Tyler Smith at the end of a play.

Matt Farniok is now filling in for him at right guard.

OCT 2 LEWIS OUT A Cowboys injury sustained in pregame warmups means Dallas has a rookie starter today in DB DaRon Bland.

Jourdan Lewis is the usual starter as the nickel corner, but his groin problem in pregame pushes Bland, a fifth-round rookie who experienced a good training camp, into the Sunday spotlight against Washington.

OCT 2 INACTIVES The Cowboys have named their captains for today vs. the Commanders and have released their inactives.

The captains: RB Ezekiel Elliott (offense), S Donovan Wilson (defense) and CB Kelvin Joseph (special teams).

The inactives: QB Dak Prescott (thumb), S Jayron Kearse (knee) WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Devin Harper, T Matt Waletzko and CB Nahshon Wright. ... which of course means Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz and, in a bit of a surprise, Connor McGovern, are officially active today.

OCT 1 QB UP The Cowboys are elevating QB Will Grier from the practice squad, a move that is significant in a couple of ways.

One, the Cowboys need a No. 2 for Sunday’s Fame against Washington, with Cooper Rush still starting and Prescott (thumb) still rehabbing.

Two ….This is the team’s third and final standard elevation that can be used on Grier this season. So from now on, he’ll need to be signed to 53-man roster to be active for the Cowboys … possibly a moot point if Dak can return next week.

SEPT 29 DAK IN RED No, Dak Prescott isn't really practicing on Thursday here inside The Star, and no, he's almost certainly not really playing on Sunday against Washington.

But as you can see here, he is dressed out ...

And he is "gripping'' the football in his surgically repaired right hand.

We still think Week 6 at Philly is the realistic target date for his return. But stay tuned ...

SEPT 28 INJURY UPDATE QB Dak Prescott (thumb) is listed as a non-participant today.

Listed as limited are DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), Dalton Schultz (knee), Connor McGovern (ankle) and Jayron Kearse. Listed as full are Michael Gallup, Luke Gifford and Simi Fehoko.

SEPT 26 THREE MOVES The Dallas Cowboys moved Jason Peters from the practice squad to the active roster today, and additionally the club also elevated QB Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s matchup against the Giants.

SEPT 26 INACTIVES The 1-1 Cowboys are rolling along with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, while starter Dak Prescott continues to rehab his broken thumb suffered in Week 1.

The stitches in Dak's surgically repaired thumb and hand were scheduled to be removed on Monday, meaning the timeline for Prescott's return is sooner than later. ... and indeed, we're told that procedure has occurred .

Meanwhile, coach Mike McCarthy has named his trio of captains for tonight: Offense CeeDee Lamb, Defense Micah Parsons, Special Teams Rico Dowdle.

And the inactives: Prescott (thumb), Michael Gallup (knee), Dalton Schultz (knee), Connor McGovern (ankle), Jayron Kearse (knee), Nahshon Wright and Luke Gifford (hamstring) - which opens up Jabril Cox to play his first game since his knee injury last October.

SEPT 26 NFL BEST? “I think Philadelphia is the best team in football right now.” – Jason Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys coach, speaking as an NBC "Sunday Night'' analyst.

And he's right.

As the Cowboys ready for a Monday nighter at the Giants, Dallas is hoping to move to 2-1 while maybe needing a "Flu Game'' Micah Parsons to keep the score low with Cooper Rush in for Dak Prescott. Oh, and maybe that will all change in Week 6, if the injured Prescott returns to the lineup just in time to play ... A Sunday nighter at the Eagles .

But for now? Philly is 3-0, the roster is loaded, Jalen Hurts is playing like a QB who can run instead of like a running back who can't throw ... and the Eagles have outscored opponents 86-50, with just seven points given up to Minnesota last week and with this week's 24-8 drubbing of Washington .

SEPT 21: SOURCE - COWBOYS WORK OUT WR The Cowboys on Wednesday are working out former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry here at The Star, an NFL source tells CowboysSI.com.

Earlier this week, Henry visited the San Francisco 49ers.

The 6-3 receiver from Virginia is a rookie UDFA who had been on the Panthers practice squad.

Dallas just cut rookie UDFA receiver Dennis Houston ahead of a visit to the Giants, a game that might feature the season debuts of Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert .

SEPT 19 RIDGEWAY TO WASHINGTON The Cowboys over the weekend cut fifth-round rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway (6-5, 322), with the plan that he might slip through waivers and be re-signed to the practice squad.

Unfortunately for Dallas - but maybe fortunately for the colorful Arkansas product who upon his arrival at The Star announced that he wanted to "break necks'' - the D-line-needy Washington Commanders put in a claim and so the self-named "Vanilla Gorilla'' makes a move to an NFC East foe.

SEPT 18 HIGGINS IN Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins (concussion) is active for Sunday’s game here at AT&T Stadium against the Cowboys.

The third-year Bengals receiver last year finished second on the team with 74 catches and 1,091 yards and pairs with Ja'Marr Chase as perimeter challenges today for the Dallas D.

SEPT 16: BIG DECISIONS The Dallas Cowboys on Friday announced that receiver Michael Gallup will miss against the Cincinnati Bengals. No shocker here; Gallup is dealing with a knee rehab and the idea of playing next week, in Week 3 at the Giants, has always been a more realistic target.

“There is still a process of return to play that he has to finish,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said adding that Gallup is experiencing a "good soreness'' following his first two days of actual practice all year.

The Bengals also have a wideout issue. Tee Higgins is officially questionable with him trying to recover from a Week 1 concussion.

What to do with Dak Prescott (out for at least a month after thumb surgery) obviously tops the decision-making list otherwise. Stay tuned.

SEPT 10 COWBOYS CALL-UPS The Dallas Cowboys on Saturday elevated Kicker Brett Maher and QB Cooper Rush from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

SEPT 5 PETERS PRACTICING "Deadlines Make Deals,'' as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes to say. And now the Jason Peters deal is done - complete with plans to have him join practice on Monday here at The Star.

Coach Mike McCarthy said that adding Peters "is about adding depth,'' though obviously it can be much more than that.

McCarthy also said Peters - a Texas native - would “love to finish his career here.”

Read more here.

SEPT 4 HOW ABOUT MONDAY? Want a blow-by-blow on what's going on with the Cowboys and Peters? Here you go ... a "Still Grinding'' update from here inside The Star.

And yes, Monday remains a logical goal, timetable-wise, for reasons we have detailed in the link.

Meanwhile ... A member of the Dallas Cowboys "family'' is carrying on a tradition ...

SEPT SEPT 3 EJ SCORES EJ Smith is a junior at Stanford and is getting his first crack at being the full-time starter.

So far, so good for the son of Emmitt Smith, E.J. who recorded an 87-yard touchdown on his first carry in the season opener against Colgate.

E.J. was a top recruit coming out of the DFW area as he works to follow in the footsteps of Dad, who happens to be the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

Smith finished his first game as Stanford's starting running back with 118 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries, and also contributed five catches for 37 yards as Stanford won, 41-10 to start the year.

E.J. starred at Jesuit in Dallas before accepting an invitation to attend Stanford.

AUG 29 ZAMPESE PASSES Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history.

"Ernie was doing stuff in the 70's and the 80's that people today think are new and it isn't," said star pupil Norv Turner. "If Don Coryell were here today, he'd tell you."

Zampese capped off his fine career after taking over for Turner in Dallas and helping the Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXX team.

Said Aikman of winning that ring with Zampese: One of my favorite memories … a friend and mentor to so many.”

