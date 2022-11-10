16 cases of Listeria reported nationwide, some linked to deli counters in NY, NJ
The CDC is working to identify the source of a deadly Listeria outbreak that has been traced to deli counters in six states. Some of the cases have been linked to New York and New Jersey. There are 16 reported cases total, seven of them in New York alone. Everyone who got sick, said they recently ordered meat or cheese from deli counters. MORE NEWS: New MOMA exhibit recognizes JAM, a 1980s Black art gallery that contributed to the NYC art scene
