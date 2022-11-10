ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Microsoft co-founder's art collection sells for record at auction

By Kevin Shalvey
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sTm1_0j5lTCju00

Sixty artworks formerly owned by Paul G. Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, were sold at auction for more than $1.5 billion at Christie's on Wednesday.

The sale established Allen's trove as "the most valuable private collection in history," the auction house said in a statement .

Allen, who died in 2018 , collected work that spanned centuries. Wednesday's auction included works by Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, Rene Magritte, Georgia O'Keeffe and David Hockney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nT4HD_0j5lTCju00
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: In this file photo taken on October 12, 2022 Christie's staff view "The Conversation" by David Hockney on display at Christie's Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California during the media preview of "Visionary: The Paul Allen Collection."

The highest bid in Wednesday's auction was $149.2 million for "Les Posses, Ensemble (Petite version)," an 1888 Pointillism painting by Georges Seurat.

Christie's quoted Allen has having said, "Because of my computer background, I'm attracted to things like Pointillism or a Jasper Johns 'numbers' work because they come from breaking something down into its components -- like bytes or numbers, but in a different kind of language."

Paul Cezanne's "La Montagne Sainte-Victoire" sold for $137.8 million, Christie's said. Works by Van Gogh and Gauguin also topped $100 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xS5qv_0j5lTCju00
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A woman views "Small False Start" by Jasper Johns on display at Christie's Los Angeles on October 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California during the media preview of "Visionary: The Paul Allen Collection."

"Never before have more than two paintings exceeded $100 million in a single sale, but tonight, we saw five," said Max Carter, vice chairman of 20th and 21st Century Art at Christies, in a statement. "Four were masterpieces from the fathers of modernism -- Cezanne, Seurat, Van Gogh and Gauguin."

About 65% of pieces auctioned on Wednesday sold above their expected prices, the auction house said. Proceeds from the sale will go to philanthropic causes, in accordance with Allen's wishes, Christie's said.

Wednesday's auction didn't include all of Allen's collection.

Another 95 pieces are scheduled to be auctioned on Thursday afternoon under the title "Visionary: The Paul G. Allen Collection Part II," according to Christie's .

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction

Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
ARTnews

A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s

An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Robb Report

A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
MISSOURI STATE
Family Handyman

Hundreds of Gold Coins Discovered During Kitchen Demo

A couple renovating a kitchen in England was shocked to discover more than 260 gold coins dating back more than 600 years, according to the BBC. The report said the coins were sold by Spink & Son auctioneers in Bloomsbury, London, for £754,000, including the final purchase and fees — roughly $742,000 by current exchange rates.
MICHIGAN STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hotel Brand in $13.75M Off-Market Deal

What was once meant as a family compound may soon become a luxury resort. Black entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their large upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, in an off-market deal that closed Friday. According to the New York Post, the 236-acre biodynamic farm was purchased for $13.75 million by Six Senses, one of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands.
RHINEBECK, NY
Q 105.7

Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Actor Steve McQueen’s Former Beachside Malibu Mansion Is Listed for $17 Million

Looking for a Great Escape? Take a look at this stylish beachside Malibu mansion, once owned by the late actor Steve McQueen, that just hit the market for $16.995 million. “This astutely renovated architectural home is perched on a bluff behind gates in the coveted Victoria Point community and harmoniously connects the outdoors and indoors,” said the listing agent, Elizabeth Donovan of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Architectural Digest

Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio

Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Architectural Digest

Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million

Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
MALIBU, CA
KTVZ

25 richest families in America

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. Aerin Lauder, Ronald Lauder and Jane Lauder at event. Americans are enthralled with watching the lifestyles of the rich and famous unfold on TV and social media. Despite the extravagant cars and vacations showcased on certain programming franchises, the wealth of these celebrities pales in comparison to some of America’s richest families.
Robb Report

King Charles Just Unveiled a 7-Foot Statue of Queen Elizabeth in the UK

A new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled yesterday by King Charles III. The monument sits in a niche at York Minster Cathedral in England. The 1.1-ton, 7-foot-tall French limestone statue shows the queen in her robes of the Order of the Garter and is installed above the West Front entrance of the 850-year-old building.
ABC News

ABC News

905K+
Followers
191K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy