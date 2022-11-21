ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Mark Cuban’s Best Tips for Entrepreneurs

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtzuQ_0j5l3OIH00

Serial entrepreneur Mark Cuban has built his $4.6 billion fortune thanks to his strong business acumen, as well as his ability to spot potential in other entrepreneurs . To date, Cuban has invested in over 400 startups, Forbes reported.

Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

As for what makes a successful entrepreneur, Cuban has a few ideas. Here are the factors he believes have propelled him to success that other entrepreneurs can incorporate, too.

1. The One Thing You Can Control in Life Is Effort

Cuban told Forbes that his dedication to doing the work other people wouldn’t has led him to achieve success.

“When I was the youngest walking in the door, it was people dismissing me because of my age and I could outwork them,” he said. “When I’m the oldest walking in the door, people would dismiss me because of my age and I can outwork them.”

2. Keep Your Mind Open

Cuban is always open to discovering new ideas, whether he finds them in a book or in his own inbox. He said that he will routinely open emails from strangers.

“You never know where your ideas are going to come from,” he told Forbes.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

3. Keep Meetings to a Minimum

Don’t expect Cuban to accept your Zoom meeting invite. The “Shark Tank” star told Forbes that he keeps meetings to a minimum so that he has time to focus on more pressing tasks. Cuban said he takes about one in-person meeting per month and only one to two calls per day.

4. Embrace New Technology

Cuban believes that keeping up with the latest technology — and embracing it — is key to entrepreneurial success. He is particularly fond of artificial intelligence technology.

“I think the biggest challenge that entrepreneurs may have is that there [are] two types of companies right now in the world — those who are great at AI, and everybody else,” he told Forbes. “Those companies that are great at AI have a huge advantage.”

5. Always Be Nice

When you’re a stressed-out entrepreneur, it’s not always easy to be nice. Cuban himself admits that he once had trouble taking his own advice, and would sometimes lash out at his employees.

“If I didn’t think you were using common sense, then I would get annoyed, and nobody liked to be around me when I was annoyed,” he told Forbes.

He changed his approach after his Broadcast.com co-founder Todd Wagner warned him that he was intimidating people. Now, Cuban makes an effort to be more understanding and empathetic.

“Being nice will get you further,” he said.

6. Life Is Half Random

While effort and attitude can make a big difference in whether or not an entrepreneur is successful, Cuban notes that there is also an element of luck. For example, Cuban sold Broadcast.com for a huge profit shortly before the dot-com bubble burst. Had that timing not worked out, he might not be where he is today.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Mark Cuban’s Best Tips for Entrepreneurs

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
217K+
Followers
15K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy