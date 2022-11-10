ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia announces run for mayor of Chicago

By Craig Wall via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, fresh off being elected to a third term in Congress, launched his bid for Chicago mayor Thursday. It's Garcia's second run, and he wasted no time going after Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Garcia said Chicago is at a crossroads and needs new leadership. He promised to unite the city by building coalitions, and he hopes to ride his experience and his name recognition from the 4rd Congressional District to the 5th floor of City Hall.

"It is quite evident that the winds of change are blowing across the city of Chicago this morning," Garcia said as he joined dozens of supporters on Navy Pier to launch his campaign for Chicago mayor.

Garcia joins an already crowded field looking to lead the Windy City. He made it clear he is ready to take on Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"Chicago needs a mayor that has walked in the shoes of everyday Chicagoans," Garcia told the crowd. "A man who has the experience in City Council, in Springfield, County Board and Washington DC. A mayor who will bring together and unite instead of driving us apart."

Garcia, who calls the late Mayor Harold Washington a friend and mentor, launched his bid on the 40th anniversary of Washington's historic announcement of his campaign for mayor.

"Like Harold Washington, Chuy's a United, a uniter, a unifier," said former Congressman Luis Guittierez, who handpicked Garcia to be his successor. "Look, it doesn't matter if you're Black or White, Latino Asian, gay or straight: Chuy has a record of accomplishment."

By waiting this long to enter the race, Garcia has lost the support of two key unions that backed his 2015 mayoral bid. SEUI Local 73 and the Chicago Teachers Union have already thrown their support to Brandon Johnson, but Garcia is undeterred.

"He'll immediately rise to a top contender in this race. He has name recognition, the brand, he's run for mayor before," ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington said. "He's now a sitting congressman, and he has a base. So this makes him a player and a real contender."

In casting his vision for Chicago, Garcia talked about the need for bringing economic hope to Chicagoans but he said it starts with getting a handle on crime.

"Chicagoans deserve to know that when you walk out of your door and you head to work, send your kids to school, your family is safe," Garcia said.

Lightfoot's campaign issued a statement calling Garcia a career politician who is prioritizing his own ambitions, and criticizing him for abandoning his role in Congress when Democrats need him.

The election is set for February of next year.

Comments / 33

Larking
4d ago

screw all these people. Useless money grabber. The city does not work anymore. Can’t even get a tree stub removed or a tree put in . Over 6 months and nothing.

Reply
3
Edward gonzalez
4d ago

So he’s playing into Lightfoot’s hand by taking Hispanic votes away from Ray Lopez.

Reply
5
Frank58
4d ago

let's over crowd the race, which Lori wants. he failed before, he o ly has one thing on his mind, Increase teachers salaries

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor

Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Much Money Do Elected Officials in Chicago Make?

Just as the 2022 midterm elections come to a close, voters in Chicago are already gearing up for the mayoral and aldermanic elections in February 2023. With yet another major election on the horizon and a new yearly budget recently approved, some Chicago residents may wonder how much their elected officials are getting paid.
CHICAGO, IL
erienewsnow.com

Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts

Here's a look at US Ambassador to Japan and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker. Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present) Children: Leah, Ilana and Zach. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985. Religion: Jewish. Other Facts.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

Noose Found at Obama Presidential Center Construction Site in Chicago

(Reuters) - Chicago police are investigating a noose that was found at the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, an act the Illinois governor condemned as a symbol of racist hatred. The incident led to a temporary halt in construction, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing the construction...
CHICAGO, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term

After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
112K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy