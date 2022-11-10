ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Twitter’s new verified checkmark collapses into chaos – but Elon Musk suggests he doesn’t mind

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Elon Musk’s overhaul of Twitter’s blue checkmarks has resulted in numerous scams and impersonations, including a fake, verified Nintendo account tweeting an explicit photo of Mario, and a fraudulent account claiming to be former president George W Bush tweeting that he “miss[es] killing Iraqis”.

Following his buyout of Twitter, Mr Musk said he would change the social network’s verification system – providing a blue tick to everyone that subscribed to the platform’s $8 premium service, Twitter Blue.

In order to differentiate between Twitter Blue subscribers and other important accounts – such as government officials, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, and more – Twitter also implemented an “Official” grey checkmark.

Twitter’s online help pages say the definition of the blue checkmark is “changing” as part of the update.

“Until now, Twitter used the blue checkmark to indicate active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest that Twitter had independently verified based on certain requirements,” the company said.

“Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active, notable, and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue.

“Accounts that receive the blue checkmark as part of a Twitter Blue subscription will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process.”

Many critics pushed back against the decision, claiming it was confusing, especially as Mr Musk had condemned the old verification method as creating a two-tier, “lords and peasants” divide. On the same day that the “Official” checkmark was rolled out, the billionaire tweeted that he “killed it”, adding that it was an “aesthetic nightmare”.

Mr Musk has argued that adding a paid tier to the platform will help weed out spam and fake accounts because they will not be willing to pay to get traction on the site.

Twitter Blue is also set to add a feature that will promote replies to tweets from verified accounts as a way of rooting out those not verified on the site as part of a range of other perks labelled as “coming soon” to the subscription.

In the meantime, however, many users purchased verified badges and started tweeting as fake accounts.

“I miss killing Iraqis,” the fake president Bush account tweeted, shortly following it up by pointing out the flaw in Mr Musk’s verification method: “Y’all are missing the point about the $8. It’s a small price to make this app completely unusable and I’m assuming he is going to quickly learn we can get refunds from the credit cards we used if he suspends us prior to a month”, quickly adding, “Is what I would say if I was someone other than the greatest President America has ever known.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5iYU_0j5hfh7t00
A now-deleted tweet from the fraudulent account (Twitter)

Mr Musk suggested that the change had been working as intended, indicating with a series of emoji that he was happy to receive the $8 that users had paid for the blue checkmark.

The move is unlikely to solidify advertisers’ faith in Twitter, who have been pulling back how much they spend on the platform until the dust has settled at the company. Audi and General Mills had paused advertising on Twitter, as had General Motors and IPG Mediabrands. Twitter reportedly makes 90 per cent of its revenue from advertisers.

In response to the back and forth, Mr Musk tweeted: “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
The Independent

The Independent

919K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy