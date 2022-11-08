ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KKTV

Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. The law enforcement agency is reporting their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined other officers with contacting people under the S. Nevada Avenue bridge near I-25 after multiple trespassing and camping complaints.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado

Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits

El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

"It's about time," City announces plans to clean up downtown Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock and other Denver city leaders announced new efforts to address health and safety concerns while identifying long-term solutions for issues downtown. The city is mobilizing a Downtown Action Team that will focus on areas of heightened concern. Denver Police Department will hire 180 additional officers throughout 2023 to ensure teams are adequately staffed. The city says there will also be increased coordination for local, state and federal policies that address crime and provide resources for mental health and drug misuse. Declining safety has more than current leaseholders downtown questioning to renew. Hancock says the state of downtown is pushing major...
DENVER, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Capitol Building Attacks Hit Home! Woodland Park’s “Machine Gun Bobby” Still Locked Up In Federal Prison

Long-awaited Trial Set for Resident Accused of Participating in Deadly Insurrection. Following the attacks against the capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, Woodland Park was put on the national map when resident Robert Gieswein (AKA “Machine Gun Bobby”) was wanted by the federal government for his role in the insurrection that captured worldwide attention.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KKTV

Shooting under investigation in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Teller County Sunday morning. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has released few details, confirming only that the suspect is accounted for. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News there were children at the scene when the shooting happened but that they were unharmed. No information about the number of victims or conditions of the victims has been released.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Here’s how Denver’s ballot measures went over with voters

Denver voters had the chance to approve a variety of ballot initiatives relating to evictions, the library, sidewalks and recycling, with all but one question being approved. Ballots included four referred questions — which come to the ballot directly from Denver’s city government — and three initiated ordinances — which make it onto the ballot through signed petitions. A smaller group of voters in southwest Denver also had one question relating to mill levy’s for a sanitation district, which was approved.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting at a party on the northeast side of town sent one person to the hospital late Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said just before midnight, they responded to the 5100 block of Rushford Place for multiple reports a shooting. On scene police learned The post Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions

FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m. “During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

