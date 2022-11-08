Mayor Michael Hancock and other Denver city leaders announced new efforts to address health and safety concerns while identifying long-term solutions for issues downtown. The city is mobilizing a Downtown Action Team that will focus on areas of heightened concern. Denver Police Department will hire 180 additional officers throughout 2023 to ensure teams are adequately staffed. The city says there will also be increased coordination for local, state and federal policies that address crime and provide resources for mental health and drug misuse. Declining safety has more than current leaseholders downtown questioning to renew. Hancock says the state of downtown is pushing major...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO