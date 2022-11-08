Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs school district bans 'critical race theory' amid bitter infighting on school board
Several District 49 Board of Education members called on each other to resign at Thursday’s meeting. The events were the culmination of what some board members call “a series of inflammatory issues.”. Board President John Graham opened by urging Ivy Liu to resign, saying he has “lost all...
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
Some Colorado races too close to call
It is safe to say our elections are not over yet.
KKTV
Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. The law enforcement agency is reporting their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined other officers with contacting people under the S. Nevada Avenue bridge near I-25 after multiple trespassing and camping complaints.
KDVR.com
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits
El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
"It's about time," City announces plans to clean up downtown Denver
Mayor Michael Hancock and other Denver city leaders announced new efforts to address health and safety concerns while identifying long-term solutions for issues downtown. The city is mobilizing a Downtown Action Team that will focus on areas of heightened concern. Denver Police Department will hire 180 additional officers throughout 2023 to ensure teams are adequately staffed. The city says there will also be increased coordination for local, state and federal policies that address crime and provide resources for mental health and drug misuse. Declining safety has more than current leaseholders downtown questioning to renew. Hancock says the state of downtown is pushing major...
mountainjackpot.com
Capitol Building Attacks Hit Home! Woodland Park’s “Machine Gun Bobby” Still Locked Up In Federal Prison
Long-awaited Trial Set for Resident Accused of Participating in Deadly Insurrection. Following the attacks against the capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, Woodland Park was put on the national map when resident Robert Gieswein (AKA “Machine Gun Bobby”) was wanted by the federal government for his role in the insurrection that captured worldwide attention.
Heads up! "Blinding sun" likely to cause problems on Colorado roads
If you've been living in Colorado for long, you know November marks the season of blinding sunlight during morning commutes, capable of making it impossible to see lanes ahead. Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a warning about likely safety closures due to bright glares drastically reducing visibility on some roads around the state.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
KKTV
Shooting under investigation in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Teller County Sunday morning. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has released few details, confirming only that the suspect is accounted for. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News there were children at the scene when the shooting happened but that they were unharmed. No information about the number of victims or conditions of the victims has been released.
KKTV
At least eight vehicles involved in I-25 crash, several lanes shut down
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least eight vehicles are involved in a crash on I-25 near the Fillmore exit Saturday night. Multiple agencies are responding to the scene including police, fire, and medical. Southbound lanes of I-25 are shut down at Garden of the Gods according to Colorado Springs...
After disaster in Colorado mountains, getting back on the trail was only the start of recovery
The sun was setting over the mountains in Colorado Springs when Nick Noland strapped into a pair of blades where his feet used to be. The local man was a runner before his highly publicized disaster three years ago on a 14,000-foot peak. Thanks to these sturdy, bouncy prosthetics, he’s a runner again.
coloradonewsline.com
Here’s how Denver’s ballot measures went over with voters
Denver voters had the chance to approve a variety of ballot initiatives relating to evictions, the library, sidewalks and recycling, with all but one question being approved. Ballots included four referred questions — which come to the ballot directly from Denver’s city government — and three initiated ordinances — which make it onto the ballot through signed petitions. A smaller group of voters in southwest Denver also had one question relating to mill levy’s for a sanitation district, which was approved.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Fatal Evergreen Tesla crash, fire now part of federal investigation
A deadly single-car crash in Evergreen involving a Tesla is now part of a federal investigation that is looking into the safety of electric vehicles.
Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting at a party on the northeast side of town sent one person to the hospital late Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said just before midnight, they responded to the 5100 block of Rushford Place for multiple reports a shooting. On scene police learned The post Shooting at house party in Colorado Springs sends one to the hospital appeared first on KRDO.
KDVR.com
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions
FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
Popular Texas-based fast food chain, Whataburger, announces 4 more Colorado locations
Whataburger, the popular Texas-based chain of burger restaurants, has recently announced that it will be opening four more locations in Colorado as the franchise expands. Like the first two Colorado locations, the four new ones will be located in Colorado Springs. “We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature...
KKTV
Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m. “During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police...
