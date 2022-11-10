ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Went Wrong For Republicans?

By B.D. Hobbs
 4 days ago

It was the Republican 'red wave' that was supposed to be a tsunami. Except it wasn't. Instead, a 'red ripple' rolled across the U.S.

So what happened?

"I think Republicans set their expectations incredibly high for this election, simply because of how bad things were in the economy, and with the broader culture" said Terry Schilling, president with the American Principles Project, "They didn't present bold plans."

So what does this mean for 2024?

"The candidates who were boldest, and bravest, and most courageous, and presented real plans to the American people, they're getting rewarded, and the weaker candidates are the ones that are losing these high profile races" Schilling told KTRH, "So, we've got to look to the shining stars and look at what made them win, and then replicate that going forward."

That starts at the top, and whomever the Republican nominee is going to be. The countdown is now on to 2024.

