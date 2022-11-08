ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

RAM Clinic in Cleveland this Weekend

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Those who need medical care will have the opportunity to do so in Cleveland starting tomorrow.Remote Area Medical, or RAM for short, will be offering free dental, vision, and medical care tomorrow and Saturday at the Saint Therese Catholic Church at 900 Clingan Ridge Drive in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals

Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
CLEVELAND, TN
KFVS12

Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
LENOIR CITY, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

City announces celebration of actor Leslie Jordan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces the event to memorialize Leslie Jordan. They’re calling it “Love. Light. Leslie. Sunday Hymn Singin’ to Celebrate Leslie Jordan.”. It will be at Memorial Auditorium at 5 PM on November 20. They are promising behind-the-scenes moments from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman dies in Cleveland crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Woman crashes into tree, dies in Cleveland Wednesday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A woman crashed into a tree and died in Cleveland Wednesday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says 68-year-old Terraneila Scoggins was driving north on APD-40, north of 20th Street North East. Cleveland police says she drifted off the right side of the road and hit...
CLEVELAND, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces

The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
OOLTEWAH, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests for November 7-13

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 7-13. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Tennessee man charged for trying to sell stolen $95K diamond ring in Georgia

ACWORTH, Ga. - A man was arrested after trying to sell a diamond ring valued just under a $100,000, Acworth police say. Brandon McNeece, 41, of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state, receiving stolen property greater than $1,500.00, possession of cocaine, and possession of methamphetamine.
ACWORTH, GA
WDEF

Whitwell suspect charged with trying to sell stolen diamond ring

ACWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – How did a fabulous diamond ring in Hixson end up in Acworth, Georgia?. Police say it’s a long story. They got involved when someone from Celestial Jewelers called them to say something wasn’t right about a diamond sale going on right then. The...
ACWORTH, GA
WTVC

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cafeteria worker charged with assaulting student at school

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school cafeteria worker has been charged with assaulting a student. Michelle Tolin works at Lake Forest Middle School. A parent reported to the SRO at the school that her son had been assaulted by Ms. Tolin. Bradley County investigators looked at video footage and...
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy