MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September.

Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He is possibly in the West Monroe or Union Parish area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Evans, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.