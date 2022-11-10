ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

By Rickenzie Johnikin, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWctf_0j5eTUNb00

UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September.

Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He is possibly in the West Monroe or Union Parish area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Evans, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department searching for suspects wanted for Drug Trafficking Organization

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT executed six search warrants and conducted a narcotics investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in the 1100 block of South 3rd St. The following individuals are still wanted in connection with this narcotics investigation: If anyone has information on the whereabouts of […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 2:30 PM, Farmerville Police were dispatched to West Boundary Street in Farmerville, La. in reference to a possible shooting. According to authorities, 22-year-old Kelvin Dawayne Walker Jr. was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple shots […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Authorities Searching For Mother and 3-Year-Old Son Reported Missing From Louisiana

Cain Watson and Shrita WatsonThe Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office- Facebook. A mother and her 3-year-old son have been missing from Louisiana since 2020 with no notable news coverage. Missing persons cases are highlighted in our news daily. Especially those cases that involve young children. The disappearances of Shrita Lee Chantel Watson and her 3-year-old son, Cain Watson have failed to gain that media attention.
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for drugs, stolen gun

A traffic stop by Ruston Police Wednesday ended with the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapon charges. Anterrious Reed of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 Wednesday night for equipment violations. When an officer approached the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected, and a clear bag of suspected marijuana was seen on the passenger seat.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announces 12 October drug arrests

The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office announced that 12 drug arrests were made during the month of October in the parish. UPSO is combating drug abuse and distribution in the parish and publishing the names of those arrested is one additional way to try and rid the parish of drug dealers and protect the youth and other citizens of the parish. Sheriff Dusty Gates said “The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office will continue to work diligently to combat the ongoing drug issues in our parish.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Citizen tips lead to vehicle burglary arrest

A Downsville man is in custody in connection with crimes in the Point community in Union Parish. In September, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions began investigating a rash of burglaries and thefts from vehicles parked at Lake Drain and Bluff Landing boat ramps near Downsville. Fishing equipment, tools, clothing, and other items were taken from vehicles while parked at boat ramps. In several instances, vehicles sustained broken windows and in one instance, a tire was stolen from the vehicle.
UNION PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

Downsville man arrested for numerous vehicle burglaries and thefts

In September, the Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office began investigating numerous vehicle burglaries and thefts from vehicles that were parked at Lake Drain boat ramp and Bluff Landing in the Point community. Fishing equipment, tools, clothing, tires and other miscellaneous items were taken during these burglaries and thefts. With...
DOWNSVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Chamber of Commerce president Roy Heatherly and chamber member Mary Linda McCann join Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Roy and Mary provide viewers with details about the upcoming gala and auction. For more information, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: The Renewal Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, the executive director of the Renewal Center, Billy Varner, and Reverend John Taliaferro sit down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the upcoming prayer breakfast. For more details on this event, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy