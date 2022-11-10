ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Firefighters battle garage fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire is now under control Saturday night in Vernon after firefighters were called to a home on Grove Street. According to Fire Chief Stephen Eppler of the Vernon Fire Department, there was a fully involved detached garage fire when they arrived on the scene. Some of that fire spread to […]
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Two residents displaced after massive fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 5pm this evening, the Vernon Fire Department and Tolland Fire Department responded to 68 Grove Street for a working fire. Two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red cross. Injuries are unclear at this time.
VERNON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash. According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road. Police said that the accident involved at least...
WESTFIELD, MA
WTNH

Crash on Route 4 in Burlington leaves one man dead

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A head on collision on Route 4 in Burlington left one person dead and another with serious injuries on Friday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. At around 6 a.m., a Ford Econoline was traveling eastbound on Route 4 and a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling westbound. The Chevrolet crossed the […]
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 8 South in Beacon Falls

Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a crash. State police said a dump truck and tanker truck were involved in the crash and Route 8 is closed by exit 24. The crash was reported at about 1:20 p.m. The tractor trailer crashed into a barrier on the road, according to firefighters.
BEACON FALLS, CT
WTNH

House catches fire in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Red Cross was called to help Wednesday afternoon after a fire at a Cromwell house, according to authorities. Authorities were alerted to the fire at about 5:45 p.m. at 7 Wexford Lane, according to officials. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming over the roof from the back of the […]
CROMWELL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Guilford Firefighters Rescue 4 After Boat Capsizes

Guilford firefighters rescued several people after a boat capsized on Thursday afternoon and one of the people who was on the boat sustained a head injury, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to the area of Chimney Corner Reef around 1:15 p.m. and found four people in the water....
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

I-95 north reopens following rollover tractor-trailer crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of I-95 northbound in Clinton Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m., impacting traffic between Exits 63 and 64. Lanes have since reopened. State police stated that minor injuries have been reported from the scene. They […]
CLINTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Truck Crash Closed I-84 West in Waterbury

A crash shut down Interstate 84 West in Waterbury Wednesday morning. The westbound lanes of I-84 were closed near Exit 21 while crews removed a truck from the median jersey barrier, according to state police. The left lane of I-84 East was also closed, state police said. It was not...
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Woman seriously injured in Bristol crash Tuesday afternoon, police say

BRISTOL — A woman was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Bristol Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Geoffrey Lund. Lund said the crash involved two cars, including a pickup truck. It reportedly occurred near the intersection of Park and Divinity streets around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven honors officer shot while responding to crash last month

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight the New Haven officer who was shot in the ear and the shoulder last month was honored by his city. The Board of Alders officially cited Officer Chad Curry and recognized his heroic actions. “Officer Curry on behalf of the Board of Alders I want...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Groton dump truck driver dies after crashing into tree

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Groton, who was driving a dump truck, died on Monday after crashing into a tree. Groton police responded to the crash on Fort Hill Road in the area of Vergennes Court just before 11 a.m. At the scene, officers found 69-year-old James Turner of Groton unconscious in the […]
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Wind concerns on the shoreline as remnants of Nicole arrive

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - It’s a slow buildup of what’s to come. Rain has been off and on over the past few hours. The concern with Nicole, especially in the coastal towns like New London, isn’t any flooding. It’s the winds that people need to be cautious of.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Police identify man in Hartford shooting caught on camera

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police identified a man who was shot in a deadly shooting Wednesday night that was caught on a city camera. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Lamonte Brown of Hartford. Brown was shot to death at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Capen Street, according to […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy