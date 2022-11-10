CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Red Cross was called to help Wednesday afternoon after a fire at a Cromwell house, according to authorities. Authorities were alerted to the fire at about 5:45 p.m. at 7 Wexford Lane, according to officials. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming over the roof from the back of the […]

CROMWELL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO