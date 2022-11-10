ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 5

Your True Friend
2d ago

The good staff the honest staff left or was fired from the mandates. Now there are just the blind order followers. If they are told to abuse you, they are o lying doing as they are told.

Reply
2
Related
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
NBC News

Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online

Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ars Technica

Nurse who called 911 on her ER talks chaos, fear amid understaffing crisis

The charge nurse who called 911 last month when her emergency department became overwhelmed with patients is speaking candidly about the chaos, fear, and unsafe conditions that continue to plague her hospital and others around the country. Further Reading. Kelsay Irby, the ER charge nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center...
SEATTLE, WA
News-Medical.net

Crowded emergency departments linked with higher rates of death throughout the hospital

Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas girls among first children in US to die from flu this season

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County officials have confirmed to ValleyCentral that a 3-year-old girl’s death earlier this month was flu-related. The CDC on Friday morning updated its pediatric flu death data to reflect that one child had died due to flu this season in the United States. Based on that data, ValleyCentral initially reported that death came from the Rio Grande Valley, but Texas the Department State Health Services later said the Hidalgo County girl was the second death in Texas.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
People

Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion

A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
JOPLIN, MO
Ars Technica

US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself

Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
allnurses.com

Wisconsin nurse amputated man's foot without orders

Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. RN amputates foot .... me thinks necrotic foot possibly fell off or cut during dressing change. ABC News. 11/10/2022. Quote. A nurse in Wisconsin has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot...
DURAND, WI
campussafetymagazine.com

Penncrest Expands ZeroEyes’ Gun Detection Solution to All Schools

SAEGERTOWN, Penn. — ZeroEyes, an A.I. gun detection software solution provider, announces its solution will be deployed across all campuses within the Penncrest School District in Crawford County, Penn., marking an expansion of the district’s original Feb. 2022 deployment from three to six schools. “The Uvalde shooting raised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government took steps Thursday to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services by assigning them to shelters in states that still allow the procedure. Pregnant migrants under 18 who want...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by ‘triple-demic’

Hospitals across the U.S. are becoming overwhelmed by RSV, the flu and Covid-19, a so-called “triple-demic.” In Missouri, officials launched drive-thru testing sites for all three illnesses. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on the impact of the viral surge on babies and young kids.Nov. 11, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Montanan

Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians

After 23 years as a physician assistant, Leslie Clayton remains rankled by one facet of her vocation: its title. Specifically, the word “assistant.” Patients have asked if she’s heading to medical school or in the middle of it. The term confounded even her family, she said: It took years for her parents to understand she […] The post Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy