Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - For several years, electronic recycling has been an outlet for people to get rid of their old technology that is either broken or has been lying around the house and is no longer in use.

Some companies like Sunnking Electronics Recycling have been taking devices that are very easy for them to buy and making it easy for people to recycle. They break down the old electronics, and send components along so they can be turned into new devices.

"Recycling is a very big topic right now, especially throughout the State of New York, and it's something everybody should keep in mind, especially as we go into the holiday season," said Sunnking's Director of Marketing, Robert Burns. "We're all buying something new, we're all buying a new something that plugs in somewhere or has a battery. But what are we gonna do with those old devices? That's where you want to think about where do they go and what happens afterwards?"

This Saturday, Nov. 12, Sunnking is hosting a free event in West Seneca at the Western New York Developmental Disabilities Services Office on East and West Road where people can load up their devices in their car - extra cords, old vacuum clearner, old microwave, an old iPad - and can drop it off like a drive through, where they take all the stuff out and you'll be on your way.

"It's super simple, we've streamlined that process so it's a 10-minute process, at the most. You have a drop off time, you go through, we take your stuff, and it's as simple as that. Then we take it from there," Burns said. "We take it back to our warehouse over in Brockport, and that's where we break it down and send along those components. Especially if there's something in there that can be re-used, as well, that's always the first line of recycling. So we look for stuff like that. If we can refurbish it, give it a second life, great. If not, we're able to break it down, and that's usually been the easiest way for people to recycle."

Saturday's event is already close to 2,000 people signed up, which has only left a few limited spots available for people to register. The folks at Sunnking as people to register in order so they know who's showing up, and how many supplies and staff is needed for the event.

However, this event may be the final chance for Western New Yorkers to be able to recycle their electronic devices via drive-thru before the holidays. Due to new statewide recycling regulations, Sunnking has not been able to commit to continuing large-scale events in 2023.

That's because come Jan. 1, 2023, those new regulations state that it must be free and convenient for everyone to be able to recycle electronics.

"I mentioned how easy it is for you, for me, for all of us to buy stuff, the state wants to make sure it's that easy to recycle them when we're done with them," Burns explains. "What that means is wherever you go to drop these devices off, previously there's been been a charge. You go to a big box retailer, you go to some places, they'll charge you $5, $10, [for] those big TVs, whatever it may be. Well, now those charges are gone. Come Jan. 1, the recyclers, nobody can charge for that. The manufacturers have to cover that cost. So there was a trickle down effect, that trickle down effect has now gone away so that the consumers don't have to pay anymore, which it's a great thing."

As a consequence of that, Sunnking is opening up a number of drop-off locations throughout Buffalo and Western New York that will be free for people to drop off their old and used technology that may also not be working anymore.

While opening up drop-off locations may deter the need for these large drop-off events like Saturday's in West Seneca, Burns says it will be a wait-and-see approach if they play for another event down the road.

"We don't know if these events are going to be needed anymore if you can just load up your stuff and go to the goodwill around the corner, or whatever the drop off site may be. So it's going to be some changes for us in the industry," he said. "For the consumer, it's a great thing for you. You're buying something new, you put it aside, you have so many more options now to drop it off and know that you're doing the right thing. You're also avoiding a fine, because it's illegal to throw these things out. So it's a win-win for the consumer."

In years past for these events, people may have taken the time to rent a U-Haul truck to load a large TV because it was cheaper to rent a $20 U-Haul than pay $50 at any store that took back old electronics to have them recycled. Now with the fees out the door, there's going to be a lot of options out there for people.

"It's really geared toward the consumer, and we just kind of have to change with the times, like everything is," Burns said. "For us in the state, as long as people are recycling, that's great. Take it to one of those drop off centers, all drains lead to the ocean, they come back to us anyway."

With these changes going forward, Burns is hoping for the number of electronics recycled to go up, which will then help reduce the amount of waste caused by electronics into the future.

"Electronics have actually become the largest waste stream that we have, and only about 17%-20% is actually recycled. That's like going to the Bills stadium and taking section 101, that's getting recycled, everything else is not," Burns said. "So there's a huge opportunity to grow that, and not only make those devices go further, but make them last longer."

With this weekend's event just about booked out, Burns recommends people to visit their website - Sunnking.com or sunnking.com/dropoff - to use their zip code locator to find spots near you to drop off any old electronics for free.

"It could be five miles away, could be one, could be 10. Could be the Town of Tonawanda, or it could be a goodwill. So you go on there, you find that spot, and if you collect any devices throughout the holidays, those would be your best free options to do that," he explained.

Hear more of our conversation with Burns in the player below: