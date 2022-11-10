Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Will we ever see a fifth weekly episode for EastEnders?
I know there are some viewers who were against a third weekly episode, never mind a fourth. But is a fifth weekly episode out of the question?. Planning has not yet been submitted for the back lot. But I think there will be a new set there by at least the end of 2023/early 2024.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders exit confirmed after Thursday's episode (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41924384/eastenders-spoilers-kheerat-panesar-exit/. Pretty shocked, is this the start of the end? Can't see Nish saying long. Is this true I hope not I like him. Posts: 15,197. Forum Member. ✭✭. 10/11/22 - 20:07 #5. Can’t say I’m too sad about this. The show was pushing him a lot as a leading...
digitalspy.com
EE: After the dire Don Zorro and Ranveer stories, is the Clenshaw honeymoon period over?
After watching this weeks terribly written episodes, I'm worried about the next lot of stories. CC brought back the community feel and some initially juicy stories, but it's just become a convoluted mess of a soap again!. The soap is meant to be semi-realistic, but I don't buy anything to...
digitalspy.com
Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie
Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale exit plan for Moira, and 8 more huge soap storylines airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira flees from the village. (Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) The cover-up over Kyle's...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
digitalspy.com
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment
The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL
Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall hints at new Grace Black story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall has hinted at a new storyline for her character Grace Black. In recent episodes, Grace teamed up with her ex Warren Fox, after Warren's mum Norma Crow was kidnapped by her arch-nemesis. Friday's (November 11) first-look episode saw Grace upping her involvement in...
digitalspy.com
Not looking forward to Whack/Zitney
Really not looking forward to Zack and Whitney.Whitney is so much better away from relationship stories. The ship names should have told the writers everything they need to know....#WHACK #ZITNEY. Another round of Whitney's love life woes doesn't interest me at all to be honest. It's been nice seeing her...
digitalspy.com
How long before Chris Clenshaw is labelled “the worst Executive Producer of all time” on here?
It is common practice for EastEnders fans to hate the showrunner at present and label them “the worst ever” until the next one comes along. How long before the cycle repeats itself?. How long before Chris Clenshaw is labelled “the worst Executive Producer of all time” on here?...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday November 11th 8pm : Father Figure
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Tyrone explains to Fiz how he bought up all the stock from the local bookshop, including the cutout in a bid to stop people reading the book.
digitalspy.com
11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Joel is kidnapped as Norma takes drastic action over Warren, while DeMarcus makes a discovery and Imran continues to spark concern. Here's a full collection of the biggest 11 moments coming up:. 1. Warren is forced to save Norma. After a shocking betrayal...
digitalspy.com
BAFTA Breakthrough unveils 2022 creatives – including EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis and Big Boys' Jack Rooke
BAFTA Breakthrough has unveiled its creatives for 2022. EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis is among those named this year, alongside Big Boys writer Jack Rooke, and This Is Going To Hurt star Ambika Mod. Every year, the arts charity’s flagship talent initiative selects a number of...
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 6 - November 11 - 9pm - ITV1
Next up, Hancock and Boy George will face the trial and it's an eating one, to which pics and/or the tease will be posted in due course. Anyone would think Christmas is coming given the number of ads we are seeing. Anyways, a lot of excitement for George v Hancock...
digitalspy.com
Warrior Nun season 3 potential release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know
Warrior Nun spoilers follow. Our fervent prayers were answered when Netflix resurrected Warrior Nun for a second season that launched on November 10, 2022. But what does the future hold for the fantasy teen franchise? Will Warrior Nun rise yet again for a third outing?. At this time of writing,...
digitalspy.com
EE - Life before the Carters in photos
Https://hips.hearstapps.com/digitalspyuk.cdnds.net/11/49/soaps_eastenders_4342_3.jpg?resize=480:*. https://hips.hearstapps.com/digitalspyuk.cdnds.net/13/06/soaps-eastenders-4591-3.jpg?resize=480:*. https://hips.hearstapps.com/digitalspyuk.cdnds.net/12/32/eastendersharonjackaugust172.jpg?resize=480:*. Thanks for posting these! It brings back nice memories. Thanks for posting these! It brings back nice memories. Thanks for posting these! It brings back nice memories. Except your forgetting Shirley was in most of those episodes.... Crap back then before the carter's arrival. Time flys. 9...
digitalspy.com
Which celebrity will receive the 1,000th Strictly ten?
At the end of last week’s show, a total of 998 tens had been awarded over the course of the 19+ series of Strictly. It seems more than likely that we will see the 1,000th ten this weekend, but who will receive it, and which judge will award it?
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Olivia Attwood shares why she had to leave the jungle
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave the jungle. The former Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates, with her representatives citing "medical grounds".
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street plans huge Christmas storyline for Tyrone and Fiz
Coronation Street spoilers follow. With Christmas fast approaching, the festive specials of our favourite TV shows are too, and Coronation Street has a huge storyline on the way. According toThe Sun, love is in the air as Tyrone is planning a surprise Christmas wedding for his girlfriend Fiz. Played by...
Comments / 0