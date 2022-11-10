Maryland Divorce Laws & How To File (2022 Guide)

Maryland was founded as a refuge for Catholics in the new world, and Catholics are not, traditionally, big fans of divorce. However, Maryland is also a relatively progressive state, and such states tend to be accommodating of rights to divorce.

As you might expect from those two competing facts, divorce in Maryland can be complicated to navigate. Not to worry, though. This article will explain how to file for a divorce in Maryland and cover all the basics as well as some of the weird quirks of Maryland divorce law.

Overview of Maryland Divorce Laws

Maryland has two kinds of divorce: absolute divorce and limited divorce.

Absolute divorce is what most states simply call divorce or dissolution of marriage. It ends the marriage and the parties are free to go their separate ways (assuming there are no children).

Limited divorce is actually a legal separation. It allows for the couple to separate and creates a legal framework for support (either spousal support or child support) while keeping the couple legally married. This limited form of divorce only has four grounds: cruel treatment towards a spouse or child, excessively vicious conduct towards a spouse or child, actual or constructive desertion or separation.

Absolute divorce allows the same grounds and a few others, for a total of eight:

One-year separation

Mutual consent

Adultery

Desertion

Cruel treatment towards a spouse or child

Excessively vicious conduct towards a spouse or child

Insanity

Incarceration

Mutual consent is the “no-fault” option, making Maryland both a fault-based and a no-fault divorce state.

Maryland, therefore, has both fault and no-fault divorce and has both absolute and limited divorce.

How to File for Divorce in Maryland

Whether you need to have lived in Maryland before you can file for divorce in the state depends on your grounds for divorce. If the grounds for divorce occurred in Maryland, there is no residency requirement. If, on the other hand, the grounds occurred outside of Maryland, either you or your spouse must have lived in Maryland for 60 days before you can file.

Either way, you file a complaint for absolute divorce or a complaint for limited divorce at the county courthouse. If you’re seeking an uncontested divorce, this should be accompanied by a settlement agreement completed and signed by both you and your spouse.

You’ll have to file some other documents depending on your situation, but to find that information, Maryland’s courts have a very helpful site that can guide you.

Pay attention to the requirements for service on your spouse if you’re the one filing — the case could be dismissed if service isn’t proper.

How Is Property Divided in Maryland?

Maryland is an equitable distribution state. This means that marital property is not divided evenly between the spouses but rather is split in a way that the court deems fair. This doesn’t often mean a 50/50 split of marital property, however.

In deciding what is an equitable division, the court will consider:

What each spouse contributed, both financially and otherwise, to the well-being of the family

The economic circumstances of each spouse

The circumstances that led to the divorce

How long the marriage lasted

The age, health and physical and mental condition of each spouse

How and when specific assets were acquired

Alimony awarded in the case

Whether either spouse contributed separate property to property the couple owns as tenants by the entirety

Whether the court awarded either spouse alimony or possession of the family home, and

Any other factor that the court considers necessary to create a fair and equitable award.

Alimony is specifically considered in the division of property in Maryland. How, then, does Maryland handle alimony and spousal support?

Spousal Support and Alimony in Maryland

There are three kinds of alimony in Maryland: “alimony pendente lite” (or alimony while the litigation is pending), rehabilitative alimony and indefinite alimony.

As the translation suggests, alimony pendente lite is a temporary award of alimony during the time between filing and the final decree of divorce. Maryland courts have held that spouses have an obligation to support one another through marriage. Since the marriage doesn’t end until the divorce is final, the obligation of support doesn’t end either.

As part of the final divorce, the court can order further alimony to support the spouse with a lower income and lesser means overall. Rehabilitative alimony is intended to help the receiving spouse get back on their feet after the marriage is over by, for example, going back to school or undergoing some training.

Indefinite alimony is generally reserved only for those situations where the receiving spouse is unable to support themselves either due to disability or age.

No matter what the decision on alimony is, the paying spouse can ask the court to reconsider the payments at a later time.

Maryland Custody and the Best Interest Standard

For the court to decide custody, the children must have lived in the state with a parent for at least six months (or since birth if they are under six months of age). There are two kinds of custody in Maryland. Legal custody is the right to make decisions for a child, and physical custody refers to spending time with the child. If the parents can come to an agreement about custody the court will usually approve it. If not, the court will make a determination based on what is in the best interest of the children. In determining what is in the best interest, the court considers factors which include the following:

The parents’ fitness

The character and reputation of the parents

What the parents each wants and what they agree on

The possibilities of maintaining family relations

The child’s wishes

Financial and material factors that will influence the child’s life and opportunities

The age, sex and health of the child

Religion

Abuse allegations against the parents

Whether the grounds for divorce can be shown to have impacted the child

Where the parents live and how that impacts visitation

How long the parents have been separated

Whether a parent abandoned or surrendered the child

If a parent is seeking joint custody the court must consider other factors including how well they parents communicate and share decisions, the relationship between the child and the parents, the disruption to the child’s life, and the parents’ employment.

Answers to these questions and others like them provide a view of how custody should be decided to protect the best interest of the child in question.

Child Support in Maryland

Maryland uses a formula called the Child Support Guidelines to determine appropriate child support. This formula considers:

Each parent’s income

Each parent’s “actual” income — meaning income after all other child support and all alimony obligations are accounted for

Work-related child expenses like the cost of daycare

Health insurance expenses

Extraordinary medical expenses — meaning those not covered by insurance like braces or therapy

The financial statement submitted by the party seeking support

The amount of time the child spends with each parent

The Maryland Department of Human Services provides an online calculator to see an estimate of child support based on the above information and the percentage of time the child spends with each parent. Keep in mind, though, that the court can deviate from the guidelines if there is sufficient cause demonstrated to do so.

Frequently Asked Questions About Divorce in Maryland

