Columbia, SC

TheDailyBeast

Shock Slaying of Two Medical Researchers Tied to Grisly Discovery in Missouri Woods

Police investigating the murder-suicide of a man and a woman found in Missouri woods made another shocking discovery: one of them was responsible for a double murder of two researchers two weeks earlier.Although the motives for the three slayings has not been made public, prosecutors announced that they believe Kevin Ray Moore, 42, was responsible for all of them.The deadly trail began on Oct. 1 when Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25—who worked together at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research—were found dead in their Kansas City apartment after a fire.TV station KSHB reported earlier this week that a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTRF- 7News

Ohio white officer must pay Black family $4.4M in fatal shooting

A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had […]
EUCLID, OH
Law & Crime

KANSAS CITY, MO
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

