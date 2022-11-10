ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan's gyms

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKNnC_0j5cv01G00

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan, an official in Kabul said Thursday, the religious group’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago.

The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing power in August 2021. They have banned girls from middle school and high school, despite initial promises to the contrary, restricted women from most fields of employment, and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public.

A spokesman from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice said the ban was being introduced because people were ignoring gender segregation orders and that women were not wearing the required headscarf, or hijab. Women are also banned from parks.

The ban on women using gyms and parks came into force this week, according to Mohammed Akef Mohajer, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Ministry of Virtue and Vice.

The group has “tried its best” over the past 15 months to avoid closing parks and gyms for women, ordering separate days of the week for male and female access or imposing gender segregation, he said.

“But, unfortunately, the orders were not obeyed and the rules were violated, and we had to close parks and gyms for women,” said Mohajer. “In most cases, we have seen both men and women together in parks and, unfortunately, the hijab was not observed. So we had to come up with another decision and for now we ordered all parks and gyms to be closed for women.”

Taliban teams will begin monitoring establishments to check if women are still using them, he said.

A female personal trainer told The Associated Press that women and men were not exercising or training together before at the Kabul gym where she works.

“The Taliban are lying,” she insisted, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals. “We were training separately.

On Thursday, she said two men claiming to be from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice entered her gym and made all the women leave.

“The women wanted to protest about the gyms (closing) but the Taliban came and arrested them,” she added. “Now we don’t know if they’re alive or dead.”

Taliban-appointed Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said he had no immediate information about women protesting gym closures or arrests.

The U.N. special representative in Afghanistan for women, Alison Davidian, condemned the ban. “This is yet another example of the Taliban’s continued and systematic erasure of women from public life,” she said. “We call on the Taliban to reinstate all rights and freedoms for women and girls.”

Hard-liners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led administration, which struggles to govern and remains internationally isolated. An economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and hunger as the flow of foreign aid has slowed to a trickle.

Kabul-based women’s rights activist Sodaba Nazhand said the bans on gyms, parks, work, and school would leave many women wondering what was left for them in Afghanistan.

“It is not just a restriction for women, but also for children,” she said. “Children go to a park with their mothers, now children are also prevented from going to the park. It’s so sad and unfair.”

Comments / 3

Thomas Millet
2d ago

smh after all the work we did over there and after all the work me and my brother in arms did over there to watch it go this way makes me wonder why were we over there and why did we lose sooooo many friends and family members if we were just going to let this happen

Reply(2)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon

Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Lawless Nation in the World

Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
AFP

Banned from education, 'idle' Afghan girls are married off

Thirteen-year-old Zainab should have been shopping for a new school uniform this autumn but, with no prospect of girls' schools reopening in Afghanistan, she was instead forced to pick out a wedding dress. "I cried a lot and kept telling my father that the Taliban would reopen girls' schools," Zainab said.
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
CBS News

American fighter in Ukraine describes the "pure evil" of Russia's war

An American who volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine described the carnage he saw on the front lines — saying the battle for Ukrainians is against "pure evil." "Anybody in the West that asks Ukraine to just do peace talks, they need to go through these villages. They need to see what's been done to these people," said the man, who wants to be known only by his call sign, Elvis.
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy