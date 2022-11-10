Read full article on original website
Assassin’s Creed: World War II Concept Gameplay in Unreal Engine 5 Needs to Become Official
For those who just can’t wait for Assassin’s Creed Mirage to be released next year, this Assassin’s Creed: World War II concept gameplay trailer made in Unreal Engine 5 might give you some new ideas for the next installment. Since this was made by a single fan, don’t expect any cutscenes with panoramic views of the Parisian skyline nor any new gameplay mechanics, just a stunning recreation of what is possible if Ubisoft decides to take over.
Pimax Portal is World’s First Metaverse Entertainment System, Looks Like a Switch
If the metaverse ever takes off, it will be due to products like the Pimax Portal. Claimed to be the world’s first metaverse entertainment system, it consists of a Nintendo Switch-like tablet with detachable controllers and several optional accessories, such as a VR headset. The $299 USD base model...
Modder Unveils Ashida, a Portable Wii / GameCube Handheld Console You Can Build at Home
Always wanted a portable Wii / GameCube handheld console? Well, now you can build your own, thanks to a modder called ‘Wesk’. Featuring a 5-inch (16:9) display with support for a stock VGA controller, all the controls you’d expect on a stock GameCube controller, dual 35x35x10mm heat sinks, two Z buttons, and a pair of 21700 Batteries good for up to 3.5 hours of play time.
Don’t Pay $199, Get the NERF x Halo LMTD Needler Dart-Firing Blaster for $99.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only
The NERF x HALO LMTD Needler Dart-Firing Blaster can either be displayed as as collector’s piece or used in battles, and you can get one for $99.99 shipped, this weekend only, originally $199. This toy faithfully recreates the blaster’s iconic design with flexible needles that light up when the handle is gripped. Fire darts and watch the needles go dark to simulate how they launch from the blaster in the game. Product page.
Leica’s Leitz Phone 2 Launches November 18th in Japan, Has Massive 1-inch 47.2MP Image Sensor
There’s the Leica Cine 1 ultra-short throw projector for your home theater, and then the Leitz Phone 2, a smartphone with a massive 1-inch 47.2MP image sensor. Does it look somewhat familiar? That’s because it’s based on the Sharp Aquous R7 and also features a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED (2730 x 1260) screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, a 12.6MP front-facing selfie camera, as well as a 5,000mAh battery.
