For those who just can’t wait for Assassin’s Creed Mirage to be released next year, this Assassin’s Creed: World War II concept gameplay trailer made in Unreal Engine 5 might give you some new ideas for the next installment. Since this was made by a single fan, don’t expect any cutscenes with panoramic views of the Parisian skyline nor any new gameplay mechanics, just a stunning recreation of what is possible if Ubisoft decides to take over.

1 DAY AGO