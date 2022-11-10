ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Big Frog 104

The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
MICHIGAN STATE
Syracuse.com

What Oswego County can teach NY about housing equity (Guest Opinion by Jolie Milstein)

Jolie Milstein is the president and CEO of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing, based in New York City. While there is still more work to be done, Oswego County is demonstrating to New York a simple lesson: When investment in affordable housing is done right, it creates more than just shelter. It also creates vibrant communities that benefit every resident.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family

Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
CHITTENANGO, NY
localsyr.com

Holiday items you can get at Witty Wicks this season

(WSYR-TV) — We’ve made it through the spooky season, now it’s time to start getting into the holiday spirit. Our friends over at Witty Wicks in Camillus are back to share some potential holiday gift ideas. At the shop, you can find a myriad of items with...
CAMILLUS, NY
WCAX

NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to impact our region starting Friday night and into Saturday morning. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets. She’s urging New Yorkers to keep an eye on the forecast and says that the state is ready to respond in the event of any flooding or major wind damage.
VERMONT STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

