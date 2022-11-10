ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
AOL Corp

More than 30 million at risk of dangerous severe storms across south-central US

One of the strongest storms of the autumn so far will journey from the southern Rockies to the Upper Midwest to end this week and spawn fast-moving severe thunderstorms in the process. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the severe thunderstorms that ignite across the southern Plains will be capable of spinning up tornadoes, as well as other threats.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Nicole's rain

Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole. Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition...
AccuWeather

Nicole to bring flooding rain, gusty winds to Northeast as it journeys up the East Coast

After Nicole crashes ashore in Florida, its journey will be far from over, as the storm is expected to bring impacts to the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and even Atlantic Canada. After slamming into Florida as a hurricane and tracking across the state, Nicole’s impacts will be far from over in the United States. Nicole will track well inland across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and New England through late this week. The sprawling storm’s drenching rainfall will be widespread, and it will even extend into Atlantic Canada over the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes Damaged as Strong Fall Storm System Brings Tornadoes, Record Rainfall

Several homes were damaged when a powerful storm system pushed damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes through parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Storms Friday were forecast to be intense with the threat of damaging winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell had warned for days that "all modes of severe weather" were possible as favorable conditions for storm development were expected ahead of a cold front.
TEXAS STATE
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Daily Mail

Watch the wild moment biblical Melbourne weather almost knocks TV reporter off her feet as hail and storms smash the race: 'This is the worst'

A reporter has almost lost her umbrella and been knocked off her feet as Melbourne's notorious wild weather wreaks chaos on the race that stops the nation. ABC reporter Steph Ferrier crossed back to the studio just before 1pm on Tuesday, hoping to give a thorough report on what was going on at Flemington Racetrack - but the weather had other ideas.
WYFF4.com

Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, tornado threat

Heavy rainfall from what was once Nicole will begins spilling into our region Thursday night into Friday, with rainfall totals expected up to 3 inches. A slightly further west track opens the door for possible severe weather. Although the threat is low right now, it is still possible Friday, especially...
natureworldnews.com

Beneficial Rain and Severe Thunderstorms Expected to Hit the Southern United States

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the Southern United States in the coming hours and days. US weather authorities consider the precipitation as a "beneficial rain" amid the dry conditions being experienced by the drought-stricken US region. However, potential flash flooding is possible amid the so-called "much-needed...
TEXAS STATE

