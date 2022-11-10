After Nicole crashes ashore in Florida, its journey will be far from over, as the storm is expected to bring impacts to the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and even Atlantic Canada. After slamming into Florida as a hurricane and tracking across the state, Nicole’s impacts will be far from over in the United States. Nicole will track well inland across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and New England through late this week. The sprawling storm’s drenching rainfall will be widespread, and it will even extend into Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO