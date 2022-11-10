ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Special season ends for Owen Valley Patriots

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-21 loss to Monrovia. Christian McDonald had two touchdowns and Brody Lester added another. Monrovia rallied for the game winning touchdown in the 4th quarter. Following the game there was discussion on a catch made by Dustin […]
SPENCER, IN
waovam.com

South Knox Middle School Teams Knox Off Parkview

The South Knox 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team knocked off Parkview 59-2 Friday. Kendal Hill lead South Knox with 19 points, 8 assists, and 5 boards. Reagan Harrington added 10 points and 5 boards. Meanwhile, 7th grade for South Knox also defeated Parkview 32-18. Brynley Millspaugh lead South Knox with...
VINCENNES, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant

While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize

INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69

Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

One dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
waovam.com

Gas Line Causes Small Fire at Vincennes Rally’s

A gas line fire is being blamed for a call to Rally’s on North Sixth Street in Vincennes. Firemen arrived around 9:15, and found the small blaze in one of the gas lines. No damage was reported from the morning fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

David Williams, 66, Vincnnes

David A. Williams, 66, of Vincennes, passed away on November 08, 2022 from cancer. He was the youngest of 12 children of E. Francis and Dorothy (Bouvy) Williams. He attended St. Thomas Elementary School, South Knox High School, and Vincennes University. He is survived by 5 brothers: Sam (Ginny), Jim...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices

All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
VINCENNES, IN
waovam.com

Veterans’ Bench Dedication Set for Today at Gregg Park

A bench dedication is planned at noon today near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Ravellette came up with the ceremony through his work with the Vincennes City Council Veterans Affairs Committee.
VINCENNES, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

