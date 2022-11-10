Read full article on original website
Special season ends for Owen Valley Patriots
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-21 loss to Monrovia. Christian McDonald had two touchdowns and Brody Lester added another. Monrovia rallied for the game winning touchdown in the 4th quarter. Following the game there was discussion on a catch made by Dustin […]
waovam.com
South Knox Middle School Teams Knox Off Parkview
The South Knox 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team knocked off Parkview 59-2 Friday. Kendal Hill lead South Knox with 19 points, 8 assists, and 5 boards. Reagan Harrington added 10 points and 5 boards. Meanwhile, 7th grade for South Knox also defeated Parkview 32-18. Brynley Millspaugh lead South Knox with...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant
While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
MyWabashValley.com
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead Purdue Indianapolis launch
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Hasler is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
WTHI
One dead after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
waovam.com
Gas Line Causes Small Fire at Vincennes Rally’s
A gas line fire is being blamed for a call to Rally’s on North Sixth Street in Vincennes. Firemen arrived around 9:15, and found the small blaze in one of the gas lines. No damage was reported from the morning fire. No injuries were reported from the incident.
waovam.com
David Williams, 66, Vincnnes
David A. Williams, 66, of Vincennes, passed away on November 08, 2022 from cancer. He was the youngest of 12 children of E. Francis and Dorothy (Bouvy) Williams. He attended St. Thomas Elementary School, South Knox High School, and Vincennes University. He is survived by 5 brothers: Sam (Ginny), Jim...
waovam.com
Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices
All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15
Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon. The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.
waovam.com
Veterans’ Bench Dedication Set for Today at Gregg Park
A bench dedication is planned at noon today near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Ravellette came up with the ceremony through his work with the Vincennes City Council Veterans Affairs Committee.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as...
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
waovam.com
Work on Washington Avenue Ready to Begin with End of Main Street Work
As final touches are put on work on Main Street, yet another City road project is about ready to begin. Crews are doing the preparatory work for next spring’s closure of part of Washington Avenue. Phase One of that project will run from Belle Crossing to Emison Avenue. Vincennes...
WTHI
Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
