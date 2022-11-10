Read full article on original website
City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids
DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets. Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months. “We want to see our youth...
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Sailor who died in attack on Pearl Harbor to be buried in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM — More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is returning home. Johnson Funeral Home reported that Tipsword was a U.S. Navy machinist's mate 1st class aboard the USS West Virginia during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack in Hawaii during World War II. Tipsword was among a total of 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia who were killed.
On Biz: TKG prepares to close, One Twisted Sister closing, Bella and Ro opens
The downtown Decatur store Bella and Ro Boutique, located at 151 N. Water St., is sticking with the classics. “That’s what I was trying to go with,” said owner Tinamarie Deetz. “That mid-century, Bohemian, 60’s, 70’s vibe when you walk in.”. Although the products are...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Student appears in court following stabbing at Maroa-Forsyth High School
MAROA — A 15-year-old female student of Maroa-Forsyth High School appeared before a Macon County Circuit Court judge Thursday on the allegation she stabbed and injured a female classmate. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Judge James Coryell ruled the teenage student not be detained and she was...
Shaken, not stirred, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin cracks Murphysboro 51-13
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned out the lights on Murphysboro 51-13 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on November 12 in Illinois football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help...
'Suspicious' Decatur house fire still under investigation, fire department says
DECATUR — The cause of a "suspicious" house fire that led to over $8,000 worth of damage is still under investigation, the Decatur Fire Department said Thursday. The department contacted both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Decatur Police Department to assist with its investigation "due to the suspicious nature of ignition," according to a department media release.
Decatur gunman armed with machine gun, or the wrong guy?
DECATUR — It now looks like it will take a jury trial to sort out whether Decatur man Terry C. Bond is a gunman who uses weapons to defend himself, owns a machine gun and is seen firing an AR-15-style pistol into the air to welcome in the New Year.
County Board says goodbye to ousted incumbents
DECATUR — Following a landslide midterm election for Republican members, the Macon County Board on Thursday said goodbye to ousted incumbents in its last meeting before the board considerably downsizes. With current board members’ seats set to expire on Nov. 30, the board ushered through unanimous votes on budgets...
Mount Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sales for this year
MOUNT ZION — Boy Scout Troop 43 and Venturing Crew 343 of Mount Zion have canceled their fundraising Christmas tree sale for this year due to a lack of available trees. The Scouts’ long-term supplier has informed them that they won’t have trees available this year and likely not for a few years after that. After searching in vain for a new supplier, the Scouts decided to cancel the sale.
Man who hit girlfriend and soaked her in gas gets probation
DECATUR — The Decatur man who inflicted a bloody head wound on his girlfriend by clubbing her with a gas pump — and then using it to soak her in fuel — was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, had pleaded guilty...
Check out all the IHSA football playoff matchups in the quarterfinals from around Central Illinois
Four Decatur-area teams are in action on Saturday as the playoffs continue in Round 2. No. 4 Tuscola (9-2)at No. 1 Ridgeview-Lexington (11-0) LAST WEEK: Tuscola defeated Jacksonville Routt 29-26. Ridgeview defeated Catlin Salt Fork 58-20. NOTES: Tuscola was able to grind out its second consecutive tight win, with a...
Morris defeats Mahomet-Seymour in lopsided affair 35-14
Morris scored early and often to roll over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Redskins registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters. The Redskins held on with a 14-0...
Tuscola football lives the 'next man up' mentality as it faces No. 1 Ridgeview-Lexington
TUSCOLA — The Tuscola football team that won the final Cola Wars battle with Arcola back in Week 1 is not the same Warriors team that is preparing for their Class 1A quarterfinals game against Ridgeview-Lexington on Saturday. The football cliche of "next man up" is the team's reality...
