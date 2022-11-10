Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada. Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of...
Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory
Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt.Her victory gives Democrats 50 seats in the 118th Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, should it be needed, gives them the majority, regardless of the outcome of the Georgia runoff election in December between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. "The election is a great win for the American people," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a briefing late Saturday night. "With...
NOLA.com
Sen. John Kennedy in pole position as flag drops on Louisiana governor's race
What’s John Kennedy’s next move and what will it mean for the governor’s race?. Those are the big questions in Louisiana politics in the immediate aftermath of the senator’s smashing victory Tuesday. Kennedy is in the pole position after waltzing to reelection with nearly 62% of...
CBS 17
As he prepares to head to Capitol Hill, newly-elected congressman Don Davis shares top priorities
The North Carolina State Senator will now serve as the congressman for district one, which encompasses the northeastern part of the state.
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: Before Louisiana was a Trump state, it was a Republican state. That could help us move on.
John N. Kennedy won reelection Tuesday with 62% of the vote, after having gotten 61% in the 2016 runoff. Fellow Republican Bill Cassidy won in 2020 with 59%, six years after he defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu with 56% of the total. In each of the last five presidential...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
