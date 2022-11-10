ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Missing: Shawn Miller

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and help bring them safely home.

Shawn Miller is 36. He hasn’t been seen since December 16, 2020. He was last seen in Columbus.

Anyone with information is asked to call (855)224-6446.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

