Missing: Shawn Miller

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and help bring them safely home.

Shawn Miller is 36. He hasn’t been seen since December 16, 2020. He was last seen in Columbus.

Anyone with information is asked to call (855)224-6446.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.