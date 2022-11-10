Missing: Shawn Miller
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and help bring them safely home.
Shawn Miller is 36. He hasn’t been seen since December 16, 2020. He was last seen in Columbus.
Anyone with information is asked to call (855)224-6446.
