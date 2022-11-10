ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A dog, sea life, fairies & Wampanoag art: 6 new books by Cape Cod authors

 3 days ago
A supernatural tale that involves a boy and his dog, plus two fanciful children's stories — one set in the woods, one in the sea — are among some of the new books by local authors, and the writers are in the early stages of their careers.

Longtime Cape Codders are behind the other three books on this list, with one focusing on key people and events that shaped the area; another celebrating old and new types of art practiced by members of the local Wampanoag tribe; and the third using three different styles of writing to tell stories of life's moments and issues. Take a look at what these authors have created:

“Artie’s Bark,” by Jason Savio (Wordfire Press, 2022)

Savio, a Cape Cod native who grew up in Falmouth, describes his first novel as “a mix of horror, humor and heart” that offers “a look at how people deal differently with loss, while also bringing back some of those fun childhood memories of palling around with your friends and getting into mischief.” The story centers on a centuries-old small-town secret that’s connected to pets suddenly missing and middle-schooler Tommy Watson’s dog Artie falling gravely ill. “I’ve always wanted to write a book but it wasn’t until the passing of my dog Oscar that I really felt like I had something to say,” says Savio, whose job includes writing for the Cape Cod Times. “A lifelong horror fan, I found a way to weave my interest in the supernatural with the real-life loss I was feeling at the time, and it helped me cope.”

“The Autumn Fairies,” by Gabriel Ribeiro (Pointy Hat Publishing House, 2022)

Gabriel Ribeiro of Barnstable does double duty on this children’s book, as both writer and illustrator of a story about two friends coming home from school on a fall afternoon. In the woods behind their house, they discover why leaves change color in the fall — and it’s more magical than they thought. “Stand still and listen to the forest,” advises the book, which also includes what the changing colors signal to the animals about the season to come. In an author’s bio, Ribeiro says he most enjoys writing about “fantasy and the fantastical” and is working next on a book involving a dragon.

“The Lighthouse Keeper Saves the Bay,” by Teddy Biron (Briley & Baxter Publications, 2022)

In 20-year-old Biron’s new book, the 2020 Sandwich High School graduate teaches young readers why it’s important to protect the ocean. In his story, which Biron also illustrated, the lighthouse keeper awakes each morning to watch seals play, fish swim and seagulls fly in a harmonious marine environment. But one night, while the lighthouse keeper sleeps, trouble lurks in the bay and he must work quickly to save the sea animals and find some help along the way. Biron dedicated the book to the elementary-school students he teaches and who inspired him to both follow his dream to write a book like those his parents read to him and his sisters when young, but also to take some action to help the environment.

“Wampanoag Art for the Ages: Traditional and Transitional,” by Lee Roscoe (Coyote Press, 2022)

Roscoe, a longtime Cape journalist, playwright and activist, designed this book as a way to look at a few of the many significant Wampanoag artists through some of both their traditional and non-traditional creations. The pages cover the wetu, pottery, wampum, clothing, adornment, matting, twining, finger weaving, painting and more in a book that includes the artists’ points of view. All of them, Roscoe says in a foreword, talked “about a connection to the way life was lived, the need to revivify their culture, to bring the past into the present and future.” Roscoe has previously written about Wampanoag issues and worked on their behalf, says the book was vetted by three members of the Wampanoag tribe (of which she is not a member). An interview with Roscoe on the video show "Books and the World" is due to be available by mid-November and she is scheduled to do a book talk 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Eastham Public Library.

“Jefferson’s Nickel and other Loose Change,” by Elizabeth Geberth Moisan (independently published, 2022)

Moisan, a Harwich resident, mixes short stories, poetry and essays in one package, covering a wide variety of topics and ideas. In describing the content of the short stories, she says “fictional plot twists abound and death in its many forms is contemplated” in a world of “fantasy, quirky conundrums, ordinary occurrences, mystery and horror.” The poetry mixes wordplay with books, snow and turnips, while the essays are Moisan’s own observations, comments and opinions on such topics as making art for a living, history, folk music and the plight of women. Moisan has been involved with the Cape literary community, including as founding host of "A Book in the Hand" events that ran monthly from 2009 to 2019 with authors and their books. She is also author of “Master of the Sweet Trade: A Story of the Pirate Samuel Bellamy, Mariah Hallett and the Whydah.”

“Cape Cod Passage: A Novel of People and Events that have Shaped the Narrow Land,” by Jim Coogan (Harvest Home Books, 2022)

This 13th book and second novel by Coogan, a Sandwich resident raised in Brewster, features 12 eras, each with key individuals and happenings “that contributed to making the peninsula what it is.” The topics move from prehistoric times to the present, revolving around real people and events, but with fictional dialogue and circumstances. The themes, though, are very real and current: discrimination, homelessness, and environmental and resource degradation. The book does include extensive footnotes and sources related to the historical content of the more than 50 stories. Coogan often writes about the Cape with friend and Harvest Home Books collaborator Jack Sheedy, including “Cape Cod Collected” and “Cape Odd.”

