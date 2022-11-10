ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyannis, NE

Cape Cod Culinary Incubator a place to nurture fledging food businesses

By George Kostinas
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TyjFT_0j5crr8K00

HYANNIS ― At the Cape Cod Culinary Incubator, Sandy Rowland bakes up treats for Washashore Bakery and Jay Powell of JP’s Twisted BBQ cooks his specialties for the Cape Cod Beer Co.

In June, the incubator officially opened for business after moving to KAM Appliances' new facility in Hyannis.

The nonprofit provides opportunities for culinary entrepreneurship by renting kitchen space at the facility for members to develop ideas for food products or food-related businesses. Established food businesses like Powell’s and Rowland's can also find a convenient space to create their culinary specialties.

What does Cape Cod Culinary Incubator do?

The Cape Cod Culinary Incubator was founded by Lee Hill in 2013 with the vision of providing a place where food entrepreneurs could produce food products for sale, Board President Linda Davey said.

For example, if somebody has a recipe for their grandmother’s spaghetti sauce or a special chocolate chip cookie that friends said they should market, the Culinary Incubator gives them the opportunity to develop the product and guidance on how to market it, she said.

“We help develop the products for marketing from the branding, labeling, packaging to obtaining the wholesale permits and the retail permits," Davey said. "We coach people through the whole process.”

The Culinary Incubator also assists with networking, helping people make connections with other entrepreneurs and with other businesses. It can help make contacts with farmers markets and grocery stores to identify prospective markets.

The incubator also helps entrepreneurs establish culinary businesses such as food trucks and catering.

Like its clients, the Cape Cod Culinary Incubator, previously known as the Commercial Kitchen Cooperative of Cape Cod, started with an idea − Hill’s vision back in 2013.

For the past nine years, that idea has gradually grown and developed.

What facilities are available to food entrepreneurs?

The corporation did not have a kitchen until 2017 when KAM Appliances, then at the corner of Route 28 and Willow Street, allowed the incubator to use some of its kitchen appliances to host cooking classes to raise funds.

“It helped us to build up the organization and get some name recognition and to establish a relationship with KAM Appliances,” Davey said.

Then when KAM moved to its current facility at 6 Aggregate Way, it rented kitchen space to the incubator. In May, the incubator started to provide tours and member orientation sessions before relaunching in June.

The Culinary Incubator now has a 1,500-square-foot kitchen that has double-stacked convection ovens. It also includes proofing and baking ovens, a steam oven, a six-burner gas range, a 30-gallon steam kettle, a tilt skillet and braiser, a griddle, fryolators and a walk-in cooler and freezer to rent to members.

What does it cost to be part of the Culinary Incubator?

Members pay a $50 per month membership fee and can rent kitchen space for $35 per hour. If more time is needed in the kitchen there are various packages: for 10 hours it costs $250 to rent, for 20 hours, $500 and for 40 hours, $850.

“The startup costs are from about $550 to $1,000 as opposed to doing it on your own,” Davey said.

That may seem like a lot, but Davey said to rent kitchen space at other facilities costs could start at $2,000 per month and with other expenses as high as $4,000 per month.

Powell said that the cost of working in and renting a commercial kitchen to start a business can be as high as $1 million to $1.5 million.

“It is such a great opportunity for people to get into this business without having to mortgage their house,” he said.

Rowland said it is a great “jumping board” for people considering having a business to put their products out.

The basic kitchen rental is mainly for developing ideas and the product. Once that is completed, the Culinary Incubator coaches them through the marketing process.

It also helps create a logo for the product, design a label with all the nutritional information. “How do you know how many calories a food item has? We help with budgets to figure out the cost of items,” Davey said.

Once a product is ready for sale, the organization helps with obtaining a food permit, insurance and the required certifications.

Here's what some Culinary Incubator members say about the service

The Culinary Incubator has 15 active members and a few seasonal members, including a couple of food trucks, bakers, caterers, a member who makes spiced nuts and one who makes puffed quinoa, Davey said.

Powell, an award-winning restaurateur, has been featured on The Food Network on various shows such as Supermarket Stakes, Cooks and Cons and several episodes of The Phantom Gourmet.

About two-and-a-half years ago, Powell’s food truck business began supplying the Cape Cod Beer Co. But he relied on the Worcester Regional Food Hub kitchen because food trucks are required to have a base of operations approved through the Board of Health.

So Powell had to do all the cooking in Worcester and transport it to Cape Cod daily. Such logistical problems were avoided when he joined the Culinary Incubator last summer.

“It is more of a country club kitchen rather than a restaurant line kitchen," he said. "It is a dream kitchen. It really is. Now, with the incubator involved, it is a dream come true.”

Running a bakery without a storefront

Such was the case for Rowland, who owned and operated the Washashore Bakery for more than five years at the Mashpee Commons.

When her lease was up last year, she decided the pressure of running a storefront bakery was too much. “The quality of life is better, I was at the breaking point,” Rowland said.

Now, Washashore Bakery operates exclusively out of the Culinary Incubator.

“I get to do everything at my own time," Rowland said. "I pay my monthly package and don’t have to worry about overhead stuff. I have my space to come in and bake and when I’m done, I’m done.”

Get the Cape Cod news that matters delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

A house in Hyannis that sold for $60,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
DENNIS, MA
NECN

Tres Bien! This Out-of-the-Way Cafe Offers Tremendous French Food

For many, Labor Day means one final visit to Cape Cod before putting away the swimsuits and beach chairs, but locals (and those in the know) see it in another way — the start of one of the best stretches of the year to be on this beautiful peninsula south of Boston.
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘We are hemorrhaging housing stock’

The Island’s planning board agreed that more town-level discussion about short-term rentals is needed before a regional effort could be considered. The All-Island Planning Board meeting convened Wednesday evening to “discuss the development of a short-term rental bylaw and/or regulations,” according to the agenda item on the Oak Bluffs website. Short-term rentals have been an issue the Island has been grappling with, particularly since the practice shrinks housing availability and how short-term rental taxes should be regulated. The planning boards of Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, and Aquinnah were unable to make a quorum or did not post the meeting on time, but present members from these boards participated as individuals.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities

We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay

(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Top Ten Massive Snowstorms in Massachusetts History

A "typical" Massachusetts winter, if there even is such a thing, usually sees the largest blizzards in the month of February, although according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, January is, in fact, the month that sees the highest snowfall total. While Massachusetts might not see the massive snowfall...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you

The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy