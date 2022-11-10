Students can earn college credit with AP classes. So Durfee is expanding its program.

FALL RIVER — B.M.C. Durfee High School is pushing for more students to take Advanced Placement courses to potentially earn college credit, trying to end the idea that only the most accomplished students can be successful in AP classes.

"We're really focused on is bringing up students who are in the middle, who don't maybe have a 4.0 GPA but who are strong academically and have a lot to bring to the table," said Andrew Woodward, the school's director of guidance.Advanced Placement courses give high school students the chance to potentially earn college credits while still in high school, by taking special advanced classes and passing an exam at the end of the year.

Woodward said Durfee recently the eliminated the honors tract courses for subjects that are also offered as AP courses as a way of encouraging more students to take AP classes.

"It was an easier sell to students who didn't otherwise have that confidence in themselves," he said.

The choice was easy:Who was Greater Fall River's best-ever girls cross country runner?

Since the 2017-2018 school year, the school has increased the overall number of AP students by 18%. Last year, 30.5% of Durfee students took a least one AP or dual enrollment class before graduation. This year, that number is up to 46.6%, with 678 students enrolled in at least one AP class this year compared to 522 last year.

"That's a pretty big one-year jump," Woodward said.

Who is Maura Healey?Mass. governor elect doesn't play to lose

Woodward said the school is also focused on getting the demographics of the students taking AP classes to resemble the demographics of the overall student body. The number of Black students taking AP classes has doubled in the past five years and the number of Hispanic students taking the classes has increased by 63% during that same time.

The school has in part increased its participation in AP classes by introducing the AP capstone program, where students spend two years taking six AP classes that culminates in an intensive research project on a subject of their choosing.