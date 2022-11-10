ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Bourne joins Green Communities, gets grant to revamp energy systems in town buildings

By Paul Gately
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
BUZZARDS BAY ― State officials designated Bourne and five other towns as the latest participants in the Green Communities Program during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

Bourne received $177,000 for environmental and climate resolution work and was cited for securing a $5 million contract with Trane Technologies of Wilmington to revamp energy systems in all town buildings and schools.

Patrick Woodcock, commissioner of the Department of Energy Resources, told the gathering of officials from six communities, including Edgartown and Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, that there is “no margin of error across all levels of government to achieve a prosperous environment well into the future.”

Woodcock referenced progress on Cape Cod with the offshore Vineyard Wind project and a lease on the New Bedford waterfront to support the nascent offshore wind energy industry.

He said work on climate change can be difficult, " ... but it takes millions of small decisions to effect change and different headlines. But unless we make these decisions, we won’t have a world of progress and a clean-energy future."

Judy Chang, the state's undersecretary of energy and climate solutions, said there are now 286 Green Community towns, acknowledging that her office often hears from citizens “that we’re not reaching out” on climate change solutions. She said the overall goal, however, is to “convert to clean energy solutions for the future.”

Bourne Administrator Marlene McCollem hosted the event and accepted the Green Communities certificate, crediting the town’s Energy Advisory Committee for the designation. She said the challenge is to make sure public funds are directed toward environmental sustainability through “good fiscal stewardship” of the money,

The state grant totals $910,000 for the six towns. The breakdown: Bourne $177,000, Eastham $139,000, Edgartown $132,000, East Bridgewater $160,000, Mansfield $165,000, and Oak Bluffs $144,000.

