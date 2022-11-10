Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:

Residents can get the most up-to-date information on the Emergency Management Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. We’ll also alert the local media to those changes as well. Alert.claycountygov.com is the best place to go for local preparedness tips, how to find your evacuation zone, flood zones, disaster kits, shelters, and more. Residents can sign up for alerts on that site too. The alerts can be sent as a text to their phone, an email, or a phone call.

Evacuations

Residents in Zone A are encouraged to evacuate.

Remember you do not need to travel far to find a safe location outside of an evacuation zone. The updated Clay County Evacuation Zone Map is here:

The Evacuation Zone Helper can identify if your address is located in an evacuation zone http://public.claycountygov.com/evaczone/. If the address is not in an evacuation zone it will be indicated as none.

When should I evacuate?

When an evacuation is ordered by your local government, it is strongly encouraged for you to heed that warning.

Are evacuations mandatory?

While evacuations are not mandatory, they are strongly recommended.

Transportation

We do not have transportation out of evacuation zones or to shelters for this storm.

Closures/school closures All schools and district offices are closed on Thursday, November 10th and Friday, November 11th for the Veterans Day holiday.

All after-school activities and athletics are canceled.

Trash pickup

Trash pickup is delayed Thursday and will resume on Friday.

Rosemary Hill will be open Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

Government closures

All county offices, including the County Administration Building, the Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency services, and libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Shelters

Shelter Locations:

Lake Asbury Jr. High (for our special needs population) opens at 2:00 PM Wednesday.

Orange Park High School and Keystone Heights Jr./ Sr. High will open at 6:00 PM Wednesday. These two shelters are pet friendly.

Service animals are allowed in our shelters if they show proof of vaccinations and they are on a leash.

Remember that shelters are the last resort. If you can go to a friend’s house, family’s house, or some other trusted location with known power or a generator, do that. Shelters are not an optimal setting. We will release special needs shelter information as the decision is made to open shelters.

Clay County Emergency Management, with the help of the Florida Department of Health in Clay County, maintains a registry of individuals within the county who have special medical needs. This includes individuals who may require daily skilled nursing care, assistance with daily living, or have life-sustaining or saving medical equipment, which requires electricity.

Power Outages

Who do I contact about a power outage?

Below is the contact information for local power companies:

City of Green Cove Springs- 904-297-7500

JEA- 904-665-6000

Clay Electric- 1-888-434-9844

Florida Power & Light- 800-468-8243 Misc.

What can I do about price gouging?

Report price gouging to myfloridalegal.com.

Black Creek Water Levels

How can I find out what the current water levels are in my area?

To check the levels of Black Creek, you can find the current status (updated twice a day) at this link:

https://www.weather.gov/serfc/. Information regarding the St Johns River can be found at: https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/stationhome.html?id=8720496.

Alert Clay Sign Up

How do I sign up for emergency alerts?

Sign up for Clay County-specific emergency alerts to be sent to your mobile device or home phone. These alerts include evacuation notices, flash flood warnings, tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, etc. You can sign up on alert.claycountygov.com

How do I stop receiving emergency notifications?

To stop alerts, go to https://member.everbridge.net/892807736724641/login and remove your contact information.

Animal Shelter

Clay County Animal Services are closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It will be open on Saturday depending on weather conditions.

Were the animals evacuated?

We are closely monitoring the water levels at Black Creek and we have a plan in place if we need to evacuate the animals.

Communication Channels

Where will alerts be sent regarding the storm?

Alerts will be sent out on the Clay County Emergency Management social media. On Facebook at @ClayCtyEM, on Twitter at @ClayCounty_EM, and on Instagram at @ClayCtyEM.

Alerts will also be sent out by phone or text through Alert Clay. You can sign up for alerts at alert.claycountygov.com.

Downed trees/power lines/damage

Residents can report downed lines, debris, damage, and downed trees in the roadways through the call center at 1-877-252-9362.

All downed trees, debris, and powerlines need to be report through WebEOC.

Please get the resident’s information including cross streets of downed lines or debris, and addresses. Get any life safety issues that are present. Please also get contact information from the resident.

Please treat all downed lines as if they are live. Treat intersections without power as a four-way stop.