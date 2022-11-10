ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

People Are Least Crazy and Live Longest in This State

Ah, that elusive thing called happiness. Where can we get it?.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Texas A&M Drops Sixth Straight for First Time in 50 Years

Texas A&M needed a win against Auburn to keep its slim chances of reaching bowl eligibility alive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Henry County Daily Herald

What Is Singles Day? 60 Best Singles Day Deals 2022

Singles Day 2022 has officially arrived! If you want to get ahead on your holiday shopping or just treat yourself this 11/11, check out these amazing Singles Day deals for Singles Day 2022 and get ready to save big.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

'Chicago PD' Actress Stuns in Gown and Sneakers in Relatable New Instagram Photo

Tracy Spiridakos is a modern-day Cinderella.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

FINAL Score: Georgia Beats Mississippi State 45 to 19 in Starkville

FINAL: Georgia finishes strong in Starkville, defeating Mississippi State by a final score of 45 to 19 in Starkville, Mississippi. Georgia couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the game, forcing a three and out on defense and then immediately driving 73 yards to go up 7-0 with a Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers touchdown pass.
STARKVILLE, MS
Henry County Daily Herald

WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Georgia's Win over Mississippi State

Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second...
STARKVILLE, MS

