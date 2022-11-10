Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network
Regional push is on toward statewide decarbonization
KINGSTON – Environmental justices advocates, elected official and community members gathered Wednesday in Midtown Kingston for the launching of Climate, Jobs & Justice Package, a legislative roadmap intended to push New York State toward future de-carbonization. “We are gearing up,” said Melissa Everett, of Sustainable Hudson Valley, “and that’s...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County lawmakers adopt modified 2023 budget
GOSHEN – The 2023 Orange County budget as proposed by County Executive Steven Neuhaus has been approved by the county legislature with the tax levy reduced by $2 million from the initial amount. Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli said the spending plan is sound. “It takes into consideration a lot...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem sentencing expected to be delayed on Tuesday
POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem was scheduled to be sentenced in city court this Tuesday. The misdemeanor DWI conviction stems from a February 2020 incident on Main Street where she allegedly drove drunk, ran a red light, and caused a motor vehicle accident.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh to add third police department leadership position
NEWBURGH – Until a little over a year ago, the Newburgh City Police Department was run by a chief, but City Manager Todd Venning with support of the city council, added another layer of leadership with creation of a police commissioner post. Now, Venning wants to hire a part-time...
yonkerstimes.com
Black Law Enforcement Response to NAACP Press Release Regarding Westchester County Menthol Ban
As Black Law Enforcement professionals, We agree that the health of Black people in Westchester is a concern. Yes, there is a crisis in healthcare, obesity, cancer, and other chronic and seriously fatal illnesses. However, a menthol ban that only punishes only Westchester’s Black population while Westchester’s white population lives...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul faces renewed veto calls for expansion of wrongful death law
A proposal to expand and update New York's century-old wrongful death law to include emotional anguish has become the subject of renewed lobbying in Albany before the bill heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for final consideration. The measure, approved earlier this year by the Democratic-controlled state Legislature, is meant...
Mid-Hudson News Network
S&P upgrades City of Yonkers’ bond rating to A+
YONKERS – Financial bond agency S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the City of Yonkers to an ‘A+’, stable outlook, revised from an ‘A’, stable outlook in 2021, Mayor Mike Spano announced. S&P Global Ratings reassigned an ‘A+’ rating to the city’s general obligation bonds and...
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Gas odor reports in Catskill
There were multiple gas odor reports in the Catskill area as of the morning of November 15. Police have reported Central Hudson, a natural gas supplier, is checking on issues in the area.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill police cadet program marks 50 years
FISHKILL – The Town of Fishkill Police Department’s Cadet Program, founded in 1972, celebrated 50 years of service this past weekend. The program is widely regarded as being the first in New York State and one of the first in the country. Detective Jason Betley is in his...
News 12
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
Welcome Back: Hudson Valley Mayor Re-Hires Commissioner He Fired
In the village of Wappingers Falls, Mayor Rick Cerino is currently in the hot seat as he receives criticism for his handling of finding and hiring a new Village Police Commissioner. The Mayor recently announced his hiring for the vacant Village Police Commissioner role and his choice, is rather shocking. Actually, it's a shocking decision for many reasons.
Orange County BOE still tallying votes in close Assembly District 99 race
The Assembly District 99 contains parts of Orange and Rockland counties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County school district fails comptroller’s IT audit
ALBANY – Hunter-Tannersville Central School District officials did not adequately manage or monitor nonstudent network user accounts or develop a written information technology contingency plan, an audit by the state comptroller’s office concluded. The study looked at the period of July 1, 2020 through July 27, 2021. The...
Saugerties Woman Sentenced For Attempted Arson Of NYPD Van With 4 Officers Inside
A New York woman is heading to federal prison after admitting she tried to set fire to an occupied NYPD van during protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Ulster County resident Samantha Shader, age 29, of Saugerties, was sentenced to 6...
Police conduct drug sweep at Goshen schools
The district says it asked police to do a drug detection sweep at Goshen High School and C.J. Hooker Middle School.
New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley
A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
