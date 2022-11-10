Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with DWI after almost hitting Ulster sheriff’s deputy
TILLSON – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingston man on a charge of driving while intoxicated and other offenses after he flew by a traffic stop and almost struck a patrol vehicle and deputy. Jalen Allen, 29, was also charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment in...
21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Top Cops in Troop F honored
MONTGOMERY – State troopers from the Troop F Montgomery barracks were honored by Orange County STOP DWI as Top Cops for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the roads and streets. The members of the Montgomery barracks made 466 driving while intoxicated arrests in 2021. The “Top Cops”...
Judge drops indictment of N.J. police chief accused of providing funeral escorts
A Superior Court judge has dismissed the criminal case against Robert Kugler, the suspended Saddle Brook police chief who ran for Bergen County Sheriff in 2021 and was accused of providing police escorts to his own funeral home. Judge Marilyn C. Clark found that Kugler didn’t violate the intent of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
Police raid two Scranton businesses
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon. It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works. “My customers pulled up and was […]
Bronx gang member sentenced to 37 years in prison for murder, drug dealing, other crimes
A Bronx gang member has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for several crimes including drug dealing and murder, federal authorities said Thursday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC man apprehended following City of Hudson strong-arm robbery
HUDSON – An alert City of Hudson police officer is credited with apprehended a New York City man who had just stolen $160 in cash from a 57-year-old Hudson man at a convenience store. Police Chief L. Edward Moore said the suspect, Malcolm McNeil, 32, allegedly grabbed the money...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two killed in Orange County head-on crash
TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
NYC Man Pleads Guilty To Crimes Including “Manslaughter”
A New York City Man stood in Sullivan County court earlier this week and submitted his plea on the charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. This was not his first time in court, as this same individual had also submitted previous pleas for the crimes of arson and burglary. At...
fox5ny.com
$7 million in fentanyl and heroin found hidden in Bronx apartment
NEW YORK - Authorities say a man from the Bronx was arrested after about 50 pounds of fentanyl/heroin with an estimated street value of $7 million was found at an apartment located near Van Cortlandt Park. Authorities say the drugs were hidden inside a coffee table outfitted with a hidden trap compartment.
'My Son Will Bash Your Skulls In,' PA Town's Public Works Director Apparently Told Young Boys
The head of one Pennsylvania town's public works department was charged with harassing and terrorizing a pair of 11- and 12-year-old boys, at one point telling them he'd have his son "bash their skulls in," several news reports say citing authorities. The boys approached Easton's Dave Hopkins on Hamilton Street...
Female inmate found dead in New Jersey jail cell, officials say
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid but she was pronounced dead […]
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
Three charged, PSP says man avoids drug arrest with help
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged three individuals after they say a man tried to avoid his arrest multiple times and received help from two people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 4, troopers were issuing a warrant for felony drug charges on Chris Kuiper, 33, who fled his house once […]
Driver, 64, Airlifted After 3-Car Chain-Reaction Crash In Hunterdon County
A 64-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a three-car chain-reaction crash in Hunterdon County Thursday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred in the left lane of Route 31 north just prior to West Main Street (CR 513) in Clinton Township around 6 p.m., Police Administrative Division Commander, Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.
wrnjradio.com
4 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County
BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Belvidere has led to the arrest of four New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations...
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
wrnjradio.com
Woman accused of providing false name during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman is accused of providing cops with a false name after she was stopped by police in Flemington Borough. On October 11, an officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. Upon requesting the driver credentials, Annette Kuilan advised she didn’t have them with her and provided a false name to law enforcement, police said.
wrnjradio.com
No headlights, disregarding stop sign leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An officer’s observation of a vehicle allegedly being driven without its headlights and disregarding a stop sign in Denville Township Tuesday led to the driver being charged with driving while intoxicated. On November 8, an officer stopped a vehicle on Savage Road...
