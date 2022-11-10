ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matamoras, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with DWI after almost hitting Ulster sheriff’s deputy

TILLSON – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingston man on a charge of driving while intoxicated and other offenses after he flew by a traffic stop and almost struck a patrol vehicle and deputy. Jalen Allen, 29, was also charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment in...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Top Cops in Troop F honored

MONTGOMERY – State troopers from the Troop F Montgomery barracks were honored by Orange County STOP DWI as Top Cops for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the roads and streets. The members of the Montgomery barracks made 466 driving while intoxicated arrests in 2021. The “Top Cops”...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
PORT JERVIS, NY
WBRE

Police raid two Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon. It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works. “My customers pulled up and was […]
SCRANTON, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

NYC man apprehended following City of Hudson strong-arm robbery

HUDSON – An alert City of Hudson police officer is credited with apprehended a New York City man who had just stolen $160 in cash from a 57-year-old Hudson man at a convenience store. Police Chief L. Edward Moore said the suspect, Malcolm McNeil, 32, allegedly grabbed the money...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two killed in Orange County head-on crash

TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
WOODBURY, NY
fox5ny.com

$7 million in fentanyl and heroin found hidden in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK - Authorities say a man from the Bronx was arrested after about 50 pounds of fentanyl/heroin with an estimated street value of $7 million was found at an apartment located near Van Cortlandt Park. Authorities say the drugs were hidden inside a coffee table outfitted with a hidden trap compartment.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Female inmate found dead in New Jersey jail cell, officials say

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid but she was pronounced dead […]
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Three charged, PSP says man avoids drug arrest with help

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged three individuals after they say a man tried to avoid his arrest multiple times and received help from two people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 4, troopers were issuing a warrant for felony drug charges on Chris Kuiper, 33, who fled his house once […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

4 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County

BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Belvidere has led to the arrest of four New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic Investigations...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman accused of providing false name during traffic stop in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman is accused of providing cops with a false name after she was stopped by police in Flemington Borough. On October 11, an officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. Upon requesting the driver credentials, Annette Kuilan advised she didn’t have them with her and provided a false name to law enforcement, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy