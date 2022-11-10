ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man on yacht dies after storm rescue in Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died during a rescue attempt on a wind-battered yacht in Cocoa. On Thursday night, as Hurricane Nicole whipped through Florida, police took a call from a woman who said her husband was in distress. They were on their yacht docked at Lee...
COCOA, FL
cbs12.com

Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Investigators say they believe the remains are from...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

WATCH: Struggling sea turtle hatchling safely released into water

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A sea turtle hatchling was released back into the water by deputies after a concerned citizen found the hatchling. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said someone brought a sea turtle hatchling to the Wabasso Bait & Tackle Shack. The store owner called the sheriff's office to access the turtle's health and release it back into the water. Video shows the sea turtle after it was released by deputies.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Veterans Day events kick off around South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Veterans Day events are taking place across South Florida. The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missionary Flights International helping to curb cholera outbreak in Haiti

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A cholera outbreak in Haiti is claiming numerous lives in the impoverished island country and a local non-profit group is trying to help. Missionary Flights International in Ft. Pierce will soon fly one of its planes to Haiti with special cargo on board, more than three tons of a life-saving food product called Manna Pack Potato-D to help people in Haiti with cholera who are desperately ill.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Air show, chili cookoff, and crafts: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in our area this weekend:. The Sturt Air Show returns this weekend with the theme, "Celebrating Aviation: Honoring its Past and Inspiring its Future." In addition to the air show, guests can enjoy displays, vendors, and children's...
VERO BEACH, FL

