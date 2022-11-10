INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A sea turtle hatchling was released back into the water by deputies after a concerned citizen found the hatchling. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said someone brought a sea turtle hatchling to the Wabasso Bait & Tackle Shack. The store owner called the sheriff's office to access the turtle's health and release it back into the water. Video shows the sea turtle after it was released by deputies.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO