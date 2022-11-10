Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
'Sounded like a freight train;' Condo in Vero Beach damaged by Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole caused some scary moments for a couple from New England on vacation in Vero Beach. Jeff and Pat Keefer, from New Hampshire, were in a condo they rented as Hurricane Nicole made landfall nearby. The high winds took out part of the...
cbs12.com
'We definitely dodged a bullet,' residents and visitors react to Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole brought coastal erosion and damage, notably to the beloved boardwalk on Ocean Drive and to the road itself but today, those here in Vero Beach relieved it wasn’t worse. A deck at Ocean Club in Vero Beach gave way during the...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
cbs12.com
Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
cbs12.com
Man on yacht dies after storm rescue in Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died during a rescue attempt on a wind-battered yacht in Cocoa. On Thursday night, as Hurricane Nicole whipped through Florida, police took a call from a woman who said her husband was in distress. They were on their yacht docked at Lee...
cbs12.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
cbs12.com
Skeletal remains, a noise complaint, and gas station stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in photos from this week. Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County. After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office...
cbs12.com
Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
cbs12.com
Dog rescued by Good Samaritans in the Indian River during Hurricane Nicole
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While the worst of Nicole is behind for those living in Jensen Beach, it was certainly a tough night. The storm’s whipping winds Wednesday night caused the water to rise in high levels, partially collapsing roads along Indian River Drive and destroying docks.
cbs12.com
Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Investigators say they believe the remains are from...
cbs12.com
WATCH: Struggling sea turtle hatchling safely released into water
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A sea turtle hatchling was released back into the water by deputies after a concerned citizen found the hatchling. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said someone brought a sea turtle hatchling to the Wabasso Bait & Tackle Shack. The store owner called the sheriff's office to access the turtle's health and release it back into the water. Video shows the sea turtle after it was released by deputies.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm surge damages Jetty Park, closing it until further notice
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The center of Hurricane Nicole came ashore about 15 miles north of Fort Pierce and the city reports it found minimal damage during its initial assessment. Jetty Park, on the edge of South Hutchinson Island and the Fort Pierce Inlet, may have been hit...
cbs12.com
Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in critical condition following a crash Friday morning. On Nov.11 at 8:53 a.m., the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SW Port St. Lucie Blvd and SW Alcantarra Blvd after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash. Police say...
cbs12.com
Veterans Day events kick off around South Florida
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Veterans Day events are taking place across South Florida. The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park.
cbs12.com
Aspiring rappers 'Bloom Shiester,' Derrick held 3 children under 7 at gunpoint, PBSO says
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — It's not everyday an 18 year old is booked on one criminal charge and three probation violations. His 20-year-old alleged accomplice was booked on the same criminal charge and two probation violations. But that's what happened when the robbery supervisor for the Palm Beach County...
cbs12.com
Missionary Flights International helping to curb cholera outbreak in Haiti
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A cholera outbreak in Haiti is claiming numerous lives in the impoverished island country and a local non-profit group is trying to help. Missionary Flights International in Ft. Pierce will soon fly one of its planes to Haiti with special cargo on board, more than three tons of a life-saving food product called Manna Pack Potato-D to help people in Haiti with cholera who are desperately ill.
cbs12.com
Air show, chili cookoff, and crafts: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in our area this weekend:. The Sturt Air Show returns this weekend with the theme, "Celebrating Aviation: Honoring its Past and Inspiring its Future." In addition to the air show, guests can enjoy displays, vendors, and children's...
