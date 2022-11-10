ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Pair faces meth distribution charges after 4-week probe in Warren County, prosecutor says

Two Belvidere residents face charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine following a four-week investigation, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said this past week. The probe into meth distribution in the Delaware River-side town was conducted by the prosecutor’s office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Flemington Man Exposes Himself To Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters: Police

A Flemington man was charged with lewdness after allegedly exposing himself to Halloween trick-or-treaters, authorities said. Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco, 23, is accused of exposing himself to trick-or-treaters who were walking by his home on Halloween, Flemington Police said in a Wednesday release. Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness. He was...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey

Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
CALDWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For 13-Year-Old South Jersey Girl

A search was under way Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Madelyn McKenna was reported missing out of Sicklerville in Gloucester Township on Friday, Nov. 11, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins said. She is a white female,...
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
READING, PA
WBRE

Man accused of threats to 13-year-old via Facebook

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man who made harmful threats to a 13-year-old on Facebook. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 15 troopers were informed of a cyber threat in the Carbon County area. Through an investigation, police said a 22-year-old man from Lehighton, messaged a […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

