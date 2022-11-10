Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for DWI after crash also kicks police equipment, damages wall in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman who was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a crash in Flemington Borough also damaged police equipment and a wall, according to police. The crash happened on Sunday, October 30 in the area of South Main Street, police said.
Pair faces meth distribution charges after 4-week probe in Warren County, prosecutor says
Two Belvidere residents face charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine following a four-week investigation, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said this past week. The probe into meth distribution in the Delaware River-side town was conducted by the prosecutor’s office Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police Strategic...
Flemington Man Exposes Himself To Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters: Police
A Flemington man was charged with lewdness after allegedly exposing himself to Halloween trick-or-treaters, authorities said. Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco, 23, is accused of exposing himself to trick-or-treaters who were walking by his home on Halloween, Flemington Police said in a Wednesday release. Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness. He was...
Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
CHALFONT, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning. Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue, in Chalfont, around 4:15 a.m. Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked...
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Detours In Morris County: DEVELOPING
A crash with serious injuries was causing several detours in Morris County on Saturday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 24 between Cliffwood Road and Fox Chase Road in Chester, police said on Facebook. Initial and unconfirmed reports requested Atlantic Air 3 medical helicopter to the scene around...
18-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Kutztown University
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Kutztown University early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 12:56am at the Advantage Point Student Apartments, 435 Baldy Road in Maxatawny Township, which is located near the university campus. According to initial emergency radio traffic, multiple calls were received reporting shots...
Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey
Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Massive Search Launched For 13-Year-Old South Jersey Girl
A search was under way Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Madelyn McKenna was reported missing out of Sicklerville in Gloucester Township on Friday, Nov. 11, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins said. She is a white female,...
Driver, 64, Airlifted After 3-Car Chain-Reaction Crash In Hunterdon County
A 64-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a three-car chain-reaction crash in Hunterdon County Thursday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred in the left lane of Route 31 north just prior to West Main Street (CR 513) in Clinton Township around 6 p.m., Police Administrative Division Commander, Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
Reading Woman Shot On Residential Street, Police Say
Police are investigating after a Berks County woman was found with a gunshot wound to the gut, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. on Friday, city police said in a release. There, a 40-year-old woman...
Man accused of threats to 13-year-old via Facebook
LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man who made harmful threats to a 13-year-old on Facebook. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 15 troopers were informed of a cyber threat in the Carbon County area. Through an investigation, police said a 22-year-old man from Lehighton, messaged a […]
Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
Somerset man charged in fatal vehicle crash in Old Bridge following police pursuit
OLD BRIDGE – A 19-year-old Somerset man has been charged in connection with a fatal vehicle crash following a police pursuit, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald F. Fritz Jr. Samuel Villar was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter,...
Easton's public works director accused of following 2 kids, threatening 1 of them
EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon. 69 News reached out to the city for an interview but...
