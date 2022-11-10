Read full article on original website
Colder than normal into next week; Snow chances ramp up Monday into Tuesday
Our Twin Cities Thursday high temperature of 68 degrees equaled our average Twin Cities high for May 11. The highs in the lower 30s that we saw yesterday and that we’ll see again today are typical of early December. Our average Twin Cities high is 44 degrees on Nov. 12.
Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday
Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
Snow, ice, slush on road across entire NW corner of Minnesota
(Moorhead, MN) -- Snow, slush and ice-covered roads are reported across the whole northwest corner of the state, north and west of a line roughly from Fergus Falls through Bemidji to International Falls. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow advises drivers, "When you start dealing with freezing rain, snow, slush, whatever it might be, you need to slow it down and drive according to the conditions. Just by backing it down can make a big difference. Keep the cruise control off." Sergeant Grabow says check road conditions at 511mn.org, take your time and avoid distractions -- and be sure to wear your seatbelt.
Snowstorm on the way in northern Minnesota
(Chanhassen MN-) It's going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. Your browser does not support the audio element. High winds could cause blowing...
Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some
(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
NEXT Weather: Chilly Saturday, light snow and accumulation early next week
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a round of snow moved through northwestern Minnesota on Friday, there will be a short break over the weekend before more flurries arrive next week.Skies on Saturday are grey in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-20s. It's about 10 degrees below average. On Sunday, highs will hit 31 degrees in the Twin Cities. But there's chances for snow on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For each of these systems, light snow develops from the west during the morning commute. It'll be fairly light, but there's a chance for accumulation on Monday.In the long-term forecast however, there's the potential for above-average temperatures the week of Thanksgiving, as cold air retreats.
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
Severe Weather Possible This Afternoon Across Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service says that there's a risk of severe weather across portions of southern Minnesota this afternoon, with damaging winds being the main threat. Heavy rain, large hail, and tornadoes will also be possible across the area. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!. The...
Winter Is On The Way
A blizzard warning is in effect for northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota from midnight tonight until 10am Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are possible, with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.
