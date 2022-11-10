ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

mprnews.org

Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday

Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
Y-105FM

10 Tips for Saving on Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter

Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
willmarradio.com

Snow, ice, slush on road across entire NW corner of Minnesota

(Moorhead, MN) -- Snow, slush and ice-covered roads are reported across the whole northwest corner of the state, north and west of a line roughly from Fergus Falls through Bemidji to International Falls. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow advises drivers, "When you start dealing with freezing rain, snow, slush, whatever it might be, you need to slow it down and drive according to the conditions. Just by backing it down can make a big difference. Keep the cruise control off." Sergeant Grabow says check road conditions at 511mn.org, take your time and avoid distractions -- and be sure to wear your seatbelt.
willmarradio.com

Snowstorm on the way in northern Minnesota

(Chanhassen MN-) It's going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. Your browser does not support the audio element. High winds could cause blowing...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
KROC News

Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Chilly Saturday, light snow and accumulation early next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a round of snow moved through northwestern Minnesota on Friday, there will be a short break over the weekend before more flurries arrive next week.Skies on Saturday are grey in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-20s. It's about 10 degrees below average.  On Sunday, highs will hit 31 degrees in the Twin Cities. But there's chances for snow on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For each of these systems, light snow develops from the west during the morning commute. It'll be fairly light, but there's a chance for accumulation on Monday.In the long-term forecast however, there's the potential for above-average temperatures the week of Thanksgiving, as cold air retreats.
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
valleynewslive.com

Gov. Walz announces funding to help new farmers purchase land

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Thursday a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. According to the announcement, the grant program will be managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and will offer dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland.
trfradio.com

Winter Is On The Way

A blizzard warning is in effect for northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota from midnight tonight until 10am Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are possible, with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.
Minnesota Reformer

Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn

Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover.  Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
