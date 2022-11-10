Read full article on original website
Man City 1-2 Brentford: Player ratings as Ivan Toney double sinks Cityzens
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's defeat against Brentford.
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge to undergo large development changes
Chelsea are considering the options for Stamford Bridge redevelopment and assembling team of experts.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham
Lionel Messi explains how Pep Guardiola 'did a lot of harm' to football
Lionel Messi says Pep Guardiola is so good that he's harmed football.
Brenden Aaronson 'growing like a weed' with Leeds United, says Jesse Marsch
There are plenty of ways to complement one of your best players. A superlative here, a pat on the back there. But comparing them to a weed? That's a new one.
Mauricio Pochettino offers frustrated explanation for PSG struggles
Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at PSG over his disappointing time in charge of the club.
Arsenal ready to push for midfield duo in January
Arsenal are readying January moves for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and emerging Palmerias star Danilo, sources have told 90min.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Mikel Arteta gives thoughts on Arsenal being top of Premier League at Christmas
Mikel Arteta has reacted to Arsenal being top of the Premier League at Christmas.
Dejan Kulusevski will save Tottenham's attack, but their defence needs a hard reset
Dejan Kulusevski returned to the Tottenham starting XI against Leeds and was outstanding, but their poor defending nearly cost them once more.
Bournemouth 3-0 Everton: Player ratings as Cherries dismantle sorry Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Bournemouth vs. Everton in the Premier League.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Magpies return to third place
Match report and player ratings as Newcastle United beat Chelsea in the Premier League.
The best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2023
The best left wingers to sign on Football Manager 2023 on any budget.
Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as United win second-half thriller
Manchester United saw off Aston Villa to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Newcastle's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including team news, lineups and prediction
Jurgen Klopp receives touchline ban following FA appeal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will serve a touchline ban this weekend after the FA won an appeal against an initial decision to only fine him for improper conduct.
Sadio Mane included in Senegal World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Sadio Mane has been included in Senegal's World Cup squad despite being injured.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Auxerre - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Auxerre
Antonio Conte discusses World Cup break following Spurs' win over Leeds
Antonio Conte welcomed the upcoming World Cup break when speaking after Tottenham's 4-3 win over Leeds.
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Darwin Nunez double sends Reds into sixth
Match report and player ratings from Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Southampton
