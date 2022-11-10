All-KMAC, CBC Mad River, MOAC girls tennis fall sports lists
By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
3 days ago
All-Knox Morrow Athletic Conference Football
Player of the Year: Tyler Johnson, Centerburg.
Coach of the Year: Mike Reid, Mount Gilead.
First Team: Matthew Bland, Mount Gilead; Teegan Ruhl, Fredericktown; Zach Frankford, Loudonville; Hunter Fulk, Northmor; John Geiger, Centerburg; Lucas Herbst, Fredericktown; Hayden Krinn, Mount Gilead; Colin McAvoy, Cardington; Mason Lanthorn, Centerburg; Caylan LeMaster, Centerburg; Max Payne, Danville; Matt Sprang, Loudonville; Carson Steinmetz, East Knox; Dominic Vargo, Centerburg; Charles Naylor, Northmor; Judah Reid, Mount Gilead; Dillon Looney, Danville; Xavier Mullins, Fredericktown; Micah Simpson, Loudonville; Levi Lyons, Danville; Tanner Hott, Centerburg; Ryan Lucas, Danville; Kaiden Colopy, Danville; Jesse Rings, Centerburg; Owen High, Mount Gilead; James Henley, Loudonville; Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown.
Second Team: A.J. Bower, Northmor; Garrett George, Mount Gilead; Bracen Davis, East Knox; Mason Turske, Centerburg; Bo Landin, Northmor; Kaiden Beach, Cardington; Walker Weckesser, Danville; Cole Delaughder, East Knox; Bohdi Workman, Northmor; Cam Alloway, Centerburg; Trevor Breneman, Loudonville; Gavyn Lepley, Danville; Braden Sapp, Fredericktown; Aidan Neibert, Loudonville; Jacob Neighbarger, East Knox; Kendall Carter, Danville; Ashton Clark, Northmor; Tristin Hankinson, Centerburg; Boe Weiser, Loudonville; Ashton Plowman, Cardington; Ayden Plowman, Cardington; Peyton Regan, Loudonville; Gabe Simpson, Mount Gilead; Trevor Bellman, Fredericktown; Logan Small, Fredericktown; Gauge Stepp, Centerburg; C.J. Stoney, Northmor.
Honorable Mention: Wyatt Denney, Cardington; Charlie Sargent, Centerburg; Caleb Lucas, Danville; Blake Elliott, East Knox; Cameron Koelbl, Fredericktown; Aidan Wolford, Loudonville; Ben Whitt, Mount Gilead; Maxton Lower, Northmor.
All-Academic: Zane Everly, Cardington; Tyler Johnson, Centerburg; Levi Lyons, Danville; Carson Steinmetz, East Knox; Lucas Herbst, Fredericktown; James Henley, Loudonville; Carter Kennon, Mount Gilead; C.J. Stoney, Northmor.
All-KMAC Girls Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Elsa Hoam, Fredericktown.
Coach of the Year: Bob Geiger, Fredericktown.
First Team: Kate Lehman, Northmor; Loey Hallabrin, Cardington; Taylor Severt, East Knox; Magi Hallabrin, Cardington; Payton Tucker, Centerburg; Natalie Hunter, Northmor; Haley Pfeifer, Mount Gilead; Adrian Clutter, East Knox; Kimberly Staley, Mount Gilead; Ryann Brinkman, Northmor.
Second Team: Ellie Kershner, Fredericktown; Micah Phillips, Fredericktown; Taylor Brown, Fredericktown; Kelsey Scott, Fredericktown; Angelina Overholt, Fredericktown; Kacie Rook, Fredericktown; Morgan White, Cardington; Lyla Bishop, Northmor; Danielle Pohlkotte, Mount Gilead; Karley Wallace, Mount Gilead.
All-Academic: Loey Hallabrin, Cardington; Karstyn Walters, Centerburg; Raelyn Todd, East Knox; Elsa Hoam, Fredericktown; Grace Shipman, Mount Gilead.
All-KMAC Boys Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Will Baker, Mount Gilead.
Coach of the Year: Jake Hayes, Mount Gilead.
First Team: Reed Supplee, Mount Gilead; Parker Bartlett, Mount Gilead; Ryan Lehman, Northmor; Owen Krabill, Fredericktown; Owen Hershner, Mount Gilead; Aaron Gannon, Mount Gilead; David Blunk, Northmor; Aidan Reitmire, Cardington; Kaleb Randall, Fredericktown; Brandon Hogg, Fredericktown.
Second Team: Aiden McManis, Fredericktown; Ethan Jackson, Centerburg; Peyton Hogg, Fredericktown; Connor Radojcsics, Northmor; Noah Smith, Fredericktown; Chase Netting, Centerburg; Gaetana Capodicasa, East Knox; Cole Hershner, Mount Gilead; Nathan Smith, Mount Gilead; Nathan Dickof, Centerburg.
All-Academic: Ryan Clinger, Cardington; Oliver Griffith, Centerburg; Nathaniel Streby, East Knox; Kaleb Randall, Fredericktown; Cole Hershner, Mount Gilead; Lucas Weaver, Northmor.
All-KMAC Golf
Golfer of the Year: Bennett Hill, Centerburg.
Coach of the Year: Nathan Altizer, Centerburg.
First Team: Will Streby, Fredericktown; Ian Muka, Fredericktown; Steven Street, Mount Gilead; Grant Bentley, Northmor; Nick Meyers, Centerburg; Josh Hackett, Centerburg.
Second Team: Dallas Cornett, Centerburg; Ashton Priest, East Knox; Dylan Reed, East Knox; Cayden Statzer, Fredericktown; Lance Martindale, Centerburg; Aidric, Bocock, East Knox.
Second Team: Izzy Wickline, Cardington; Maddy Linkous, Cardington; Leigh Johnson, Danville; Kennedi Glenn, Centerburg; Gracey Mowery, Mount Gilead; Chloey Keen, Northmor; Grace Sipes, Fredericktown; Jill Bouton, Fredericktown; Sydney Biggs, East Knox.
Honorable Mention: Payton Goodman, Cardington; Autumn Kennedy, Centerburg; Shelby Colopy, Danville; Gracie Sheasby, East Knox; Taylor Bryant, Fredericktown; Candace Millisor, Mount Gilead; Maddy Blunk, Northmor.
All-Academic: Alexis Crone, Cardington; Autumn Kennedy, Centerburg; Sophie Snively, Danville; Isabelle Schlaegel, East Knox; Isis, Stainbrook, Fredericktown; Aspen Hatfield, Mount Gilead; Abby Conant, Northmor.
All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Girls Tennis
First Team: Taryn Simmers, Marion Harding; Annie Mahek, Shelby; Maura Murphy, Pleasant; McKenna Baker, Shelby; Audrey Feasel, Marion Harding; Keely Kurtz, Ontario; Kayla Kurtz, Ontario.
Second Team: Hannah Miller, Pleasant; Isabell Carver, Shelby;' Grace May, Shelby; Cami Wuchich, Shelby; Jessica Farnsworth, Clear Fork; Katie Jordan, Pleasant.
Honorable Mention: Emily Montgomery, Sierra Silverio, Marion Harding; Emma Ross, Galion; Anna Wenig, Pleasant; Lauren West, Pleasant; Shayla Pappert, River Valley; Alaina Friend, Ontario; Zada Marquis, Shelby.
All-Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division Football
Offensive Players of the Year: Jonathan Hildebrand, Urbana; Owen Davis, North Union.
Defensive Player of the Year: Rayvon Rogan, Urbana.
First Team: Liam Adams, North Union, OL; Trey Bossaller, North Union, DB and WR; Preston Bothel, Benjamin Logan, DB; Shane Davenport, Urbana, DL; Owen Davis, North Union, RB and LB; Will Donahue, Urbana, QB, K; Drue Duncan, North Union, OL; Luke Hemmelgarn, Benjamin Logan, OL; Jonathan Hildebrand, Urbana, WR and DB; Eli Hollingsworth, Graham, QB; Jeffrey Honeycutt, Graham, DB; Landon Key, Urbana, LB; Isaac Morrison, Indian Lake, DB; Rayvon Rogan, Urbana, LB; Carter Skaggs, North Union, P; Ryan Stevens, Graham, OL; Caden Strader, Graham, LB; Breyden Webb, Urbana, OL; Dalton Wilson, North Union, DL.
Second Team: Kam Allen, Benjamin Logan, QB; Chase Baldwin, Indian Lake, P; Kaden Barnes, Graham, OL; Matthew Beikman, Benjamin Logan, DL; Christen Bowen, Urbana, OL; Aiden Bradshaw, Urbana, DB; Landon Converse, North Union, LB; Zane Danner, Benjamin Logan, OL; Nolan Draper, North Union, DB; Austin Ernst, Northwestern, DB; Austin Hill, Urbana, RB; Michael Holland, Urbana, LB; Eli Hollingsworth, Graham, DB; Jaden Hopkins, Urbana, OL; Jordan Hutton, Indian Lake, LB; Kayden Jacobs, Urbana, DL; Rylan Keever, North Union, OL; Cayden Lassiter, North Union, QB; Max Mannings, Benjamin Logan, K; Brock Mansfield, Northwester, RB; Tucker Nave, Graham, RB; Caiden Nicol, Indian Lake, WR; Brian Norman, North Union, OL; Cameron Osborne, North Union, LB; Gavin Thomas, Northwestern, DL; Sam Whitten, Benjamin Logan, WR.
Special Mention: Preston Allen, Northwetern; Ty Anspach, Benjamin Logan; Julian Davis, Urbana; Burke Lillard, Indian Lake; Tucker Wedding, North Union; Sam Wright, Graham.
Sportsmanship Award: Ryder Bensman, Benjamin Logan; Hayden Blakeman, Urbana; Jack Dewiel, Graham; Owen Hoffer, North Union; Tyler Smith, Northwestern; Emery Wagner, Indian Lake.
All-CBC Mad River Boys Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Cayden Bonham, Graham.
First Team: Tyler Huff, North Union.
Special Mention: Mitchell Marlette, North Union.
Sportsmanship Award: Mitchell Marlette, North Union.
All-CBC Mad River Girls Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Reagan Rash, Indian Lake.
Second Team: Kendal Music, North Union.
Special Mention: Savannah Amstutz, North Union.
Sportsmanship Award: Corajayne DeBoer, North Union.
All-CBC Mad River Boys Golf
Player of the Year: Tate Armstrong, Urbana.
Second Team: Miles Hall, North Union.
Sportsmanship Award: Jaxon Jolliff, North Union.
All-CBC Mad River Girls Golf
Player of the Year: Zoey Merritt, Graham.
First Team: Madelyn Taylor, North Union.
Second Team: Charlee Brestle, North Union; Kelsie Price, North Union.
Special Mention: Kaylee Rensel, North Union.
Sportsmanship Award: Brynn Spencer, North Union.
All-CBC Mad River Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Peyton Mounce, Urbana.
First Team: Abbey Price, North Union.
Second Team: Rylan RIffle, North Union.
Special Mention: Allison Price, North Union.
Sportsmanship Award: Anna Crusey, North Union.
All-CBC Mad River Volleyball
Players of the Year: Brielle Moorhouse, Benjamin Logan; Camille McIntosh, Graham; Stephanie Altsaetter, Indian Lake.
Second Team: Sienna Ballinger, North Union; Hope Hall, North Union.
Special Mention: Zoe Wedding.
Sportsmanship Award: Chailyn Fishbaugh, North Union.
