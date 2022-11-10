Read full article on original website
Poland World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Previewing Poland at the 2022 World Cup.
Eddie Howe admits England World Cup star could miss final Newcastle game
Eddie Howe admits one of England's World Cup call-ups may miss Newcastle's final Premier League game through illness.
James Maddison suffers injury in final game before World Cup
James Maddison came off injured in the final round of fixtures before the World Cup.
What is England's route to the World Cup final?
England's potential route through to the final of the 2022 World Cup and the opponents they could face.
The top 30 goalkeepers in the history of the World Cup
The top goalkeepers in the history of the World Cup.
Why Jadon Sancho missed out on England's World Cup squad
The reason Gareth Southgate decided not to pick Jadon Sancho for England's final 2022 World Cup squad.
Every confirmed World Cup 2022 squad
Every confirmed squad for the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar.
The best England player reactions to their 2022 World Cup call-ups
England stars have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share their happiness at being picked for Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 World Cup.
USMNT World Cup roster: 6 surprising omissions
The United States Men's National Team roster for the 2022 World Cup has been revealed and, unsurprisingly, there's plenty of debate surrounding the inclusions.
England 4-0 Japan: Player ratings as Lionesses record emphatic friendly victory
England are one game away from going the entirety of 2022 unbeaten after a 4-0 victory over Japan in their penultimate match of the year.
Gareth Southgate reveals how James Maddison forced his way into England World Cup squad
Gareth Southgate explains his reasons for picking James Maddison in England's World Cup squad.
Gerard Pique was on Spain World Cup shortlist before retirement
Spain manager Luis Enrique has revealed that Gerard Pique was on his initial 55-player shortlist ahead of this winter's World Cup in Qatar prior to his shock retirement.
Canada held to 2-2 draw in pre-World Cup friendly with Bahrain; roster announcement Sunday
The Canadian Men's National Team were held to a 2-2 draw against Bahrain on Friday in their final match before announcing the roster for the 2022 World Cup.
Pedri reacts to Andres Iniesta comparisons & recalls earliest World Cup memory
Pedri speaks about being compared his Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta and his first memory of seeing Spain at the World Cup.
Antonio Conte explains why Harry Kane will have 'fantastic' World Cup
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has backed Harry Kane to have a 'fantastic' World Cup campaign with England due to his much improved fitness and conditioning.
Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Wolves' Premier League meeting with Arsenal, including team news, lineups and prediction
Why Kyle Walker received England call-up but not Reece James despite both having injuries
England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed why Kyle Walker was named in his 26-player World Cup squad ahead of Reece James despite both coming off the back of injuries.
What are Manchester United doing during the World Cup?
A look at what Manchester United will be doing during the mid-season 2022 World Cup takes place
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
England confirmed 26-player squad: Club by club breakdown
Which clubs are most represented in England's 2022 World Cup squad.
