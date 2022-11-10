Read full article on original website
The Fed is raising interest rates, but there's another tool that it hopes will help crush inflation and deflate market bubbles
The Fed has ratcheted up interest rates this year, but that's only half of its approach to fighting inflation and taming frothy markets. Quantitative tightening is meant to suck excess liquidity from the market, fighting inflation and deflating bubbles. Experts say there is the potential it goes too far, but...
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says
The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...
US News and World Report
Coinbase to Write off Investment That Its Ventures Arm Made in FTX Source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Airbnb’s asset-light business model has revenue and free cash flow growing quickly. Zscaler is a leader in network security, and its massive scale should keep it ahead of the competition. Airbnb and Zscaler trade at historically cheap valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Hit by Rogue Transactions, Analysts Saw Over $600mln Outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - FTX was engulfed in more chaos on Saturday when the crypto exchange said it had detected unauthorized access and analysts said hundreds of millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, one of the...
US News and World Report
Germany's IG Metall Union Calls for Further Strikes on Monday
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's IG Metall union on Sunday called for new strikes on Monday in its ongoing wage dispute. The so-called warning strikes will take place at targeted locations in the states of Hesse, Thuringia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the union said. The union, which represents metal and electric industry workers,...
Everyone's been wrong about inflation, and it's costing workers in salary negotiations
Americans have been underestimating inflation. They could be missing out on higher wages as a result.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Central Bank Says It Is Preparing Banking System for Blackouts
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country's banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts. "It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank will primarily ensure the vital activities of state-owned banks," the bank said on Telegram messaging apps.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Following up on Big Gains
U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, building on the big gains logged a day earlier after better-than-expected inflation data. The S&P 500 ended up 0.9% at 3,992.93. THe Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32.49, or 0.1%, to 33,747.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.9% to 11,323. Updated at 10:52 am EST. U.S....
It's looking more likely that any recession next year will be shallow and manageable
Inflation rose 7.7% year over year in October, slowing down from the previous month. This indicates the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation might be working. That's good news for if a recession comes next year, as it may not be as bad as many might expect. Even if a...
US News and World Report
IMF Chief Warns on U.S.-China Rivalry, Calls Trump-Era Tariffs Counterproductive
(Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund warned of risks to the global economy from the rivalry between China and the United States, while describing tariffs put on Chinese imports under then-President Donald Trump as counterproductive. "We may be sleepwalking into a world that is poorer and less...
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
The road to year-end gains for stocks will be hammered by volatility as investors try 'sniffing out' a rollover in inflation and a Fed U-turn on rates
Stocks powered higher this week after the October inflaton report but the path to year-end gains remains volatile, market analysts say. Inflation may have peaked but CPI at 7.7% is still well above the Fed's 2% target. 'I think that we're set up to rally into the end of the...
US News and World Report
World Hoped to Crucify Top Oil Supplier, Saudi Says
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The world was hoping to crucify Saudi Arabia as a top oil exporter, its energy minister said on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt, adding the kingdom would be closely monitoring other countries' renewable promises. Setting out what he said were Saudi...
