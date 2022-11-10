ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Stocks may be set up for a bull run in 2023, but expect inflation to remain sticky and the Fed to keep rates high unless recession hits, Bank of America says

The inflation shock is over, but expect prices to remain sticky, strategists at Bank of America said. The bank pointed to rising wages and services prices, which could fuel inflation staying above the 20-year-average. That means the Fed is unlikely to cut rates next year unless there's a recession, they...
US News and World Report

Coinbase to Write off Investment That Its Ventures Arm Made in FTX Source

(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
WASHINGTON STATE
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Airbnb’s asset-light business model has revenue and free cash flow growing quickly. Zscaler is a leader in network security, and its massive scale should keep it ahead of the competition. Airbnb and Zscaler trade at historically cheap valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
US News and World Report

Collapsed FTX Hit by Rogue Transactions, Analysts Saw Over $600mln Outflows

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - FTX was engulfed in more chaos on Saturday when the crypto exchange said it had detected unauthorized access and analysts said hundreds of millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, one of the...
US News and World Report

Germany's IG Metall Union Calls for Further Strikes on Monday

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's IG Metall union on Sunday called for new strikes on Monday in its ongoing wage dispute. The so-called warning strikes will take place at targeted locations in the states of Hesse, Thuringia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the union said. The union, which represents metal and electric industry workers,...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Central Bank Says It Is Preparing Banking System for Blackouts

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country's banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts. "It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank will primarily ensure the vital activities of state-owned banks," the bank said on Telegram messaging apps.
US News and World Report

IMF Chief Warns on U.S.-China Rivalry, Calls Trump-Era Tariffs Counterproductive

(Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund warned of risks to the global economy from the rivalry between China and the United States, while describing tariffs put on Chinese imports under then-President Donald Trump as counterproductive. "We may be sleepwalking into a world that is poorer and less...
US News and World Report

World Hoped to Crucify Top Oil Supplier, Saudi Says

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The world was hoping to crucify Saudi Arabia as a top oil exporter, its energy minister said on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt, adding the kingdom would be closely monitoring other countries' renewable promises. Setting out what he said were Saudi...

