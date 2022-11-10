ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Extremely Useful Household Tips And Tricks That'll Make Life Easier For You

By Fabiana Buontempo
I love nothing more than helpful tips, tricks, and hacks — especially ones that have to do with things around the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Up3ka_0j5cngxN00
Lucy Lambriex / Getty Images

I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share their useful household hacks that more people should know about. In addition to those, I gathered tips from previous BuzzFeed posts . Read on and take some notes, my friends!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

1. "Dishwasher detergent pods that are encapsulated in that plastic material are not always meant to go in the little dishwasher detergent compartment. That compartment is usually meant for straight detergent, and it often does not have the capacity to break down that outer plastic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtdCd_0j5cngxN00

"It can end up clogging your dishwasher over time and reducing its cleaning power. Throw those literally right in the dishwasher, or I throw mine in the silverware basket. If you have literal liquid or powder detergent, you of course use that little compartment."

cheesebones

Mariaaverburg / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. "Boil water in the microwave to make it easier to steam-clean. Also, use a Magic Eraser pad for hard-water spots and soap scum."

—Karen, 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jj2bO_0j5cngxN00
Nongasimo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. "I place all silverware by groups in the dishwasher flatware sections — spoons in one, forks in one, etc. — making it quick and easy to grab an entire section to put away. This saves time."

—Anonymous

4. "The lint filter on your dryer may look clear, but the chemicals from the dryer sheets may be clogging it up. Take your screen to a sink and see if water will run through it. If not, wash with dishwashing soap (like Dawn) and rinse thoroughly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lE1GJ_0j5cngxN00

—Anonymous

Tim Stocker Photography / Getty Images

5. "Most dishwashers have filters that need to be cleaned or replaced."

queenmonarch19

6. "If you have tall items on the bottom rack of a dishwasher , make sure they aren't hitting the spray arm above, because then it can't spin to clean the dishes."

—Krista Torres

7. "Line your refrigerator shelves with press-and-seal wrap. I've bought many liners, but none are as good as this."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFZ91_0j5cngxN00

lynnesalmeri

Kurgu128 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. "If you need to clean a dirty Instant Pot, the entire lid is dishwasher safe — not just the sealing ring."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMfdj_0j5cngxN00

—Melissa Jameson

onegoodthingbyjillee.com

9. "If you never know whether the dishes in the dishwasher are clean or dirty, here is a trick: Whenever you empty the dishwasher of the clean dishes, put a new detergent in the drawer and close the little door. Then, whenever the door is closed, it indicates the dishes are dirty. And when it's open and empty, the dishes are clean."

—Anonymous

10. "You really don't need as much laundry detergent as is recommended by the detergent manufacturer — unless you have children rolling in mud or in grass."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcYfz_0j5cngxN00

—Anonymous

Aleksandr Zyablitskiy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. "Dangle your clean, damp makeup brushes upside down on a towel bar using ponytail holders, and they'll dry in the right shape."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWOSY_0j5cngxN00

—Natalie Brown

BuzzFeed

12. "If the silicone ring of an Instant Pot gets gross, do a (super-quick!) steam clean with water plus lemon, or vinegar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAgFZ_0j5cngxN00

—Melissa Jameson

Joe Lingeman / Via thekitchn.com

13. "Keep a dish wand with Dawn and vinegar in the shower and clean the shower while you’re conditioning your hair."

michellef41b5d3838

14. "Use vinegar plus baking soda plus a plastic bag to take your showerhead from dingy to practically brand-new."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtIJb_0j5cngxN00

—Natalie Brown

Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

15. "If you live in a hard-water area, vinegar is a necessity for anything that gets close to hot water. Especially coffee filter machines."

Earlkay

16. "PSA: There is usually a way to prevent a microwave from beeping or chiming once it's done. Double-check your instructions manual to figure out what yours is."

—Chris, 51

17. "Vodka gets rid of smells from things like smoke, cooking, and pets. I spray it on clothing, in the air, and on the furniture to get rid of any kind of funky smell that tends to linger. It also works as a disinfectant."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xSmx_0j5cngxN00

—Archer Lee, 54

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Do you have any other helpful household hacks? Share it with me in the comments below!

