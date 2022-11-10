Effective: 2022-11-14 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. * WHERE...The Highwood, Little Belt including Kings Hill Pass, and Snowy Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO