NEXT LEVEL: Loaded pool of local high school stars sign National Letters of Intent
With the state tournament in full swing, high school athletes are laser-focused on accomplishing big things here and now.
But Wednesday, the concentration was allowed to linger a bit into the future as several South Shore seniors inked National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers into the collegiate ranks.
Here is the list of athletes that did so, as of Nov. 9:
Maddie Aughe, Hingham
Committed t o: Northeastern, women's soccer
Nick Ayres, Duxbury
Committed t o: University of Maine, baseball
Alek Babson, Duxbury
Committed t o: Holy Cross, crew
Clara Bodnar, Hingham
Committed t o: The College of William & Mary, swimming
Grace Burgoyne, Notre Dame Academy
Committed t o: U.S. Naval Academy, women's volleyball
Hometown: Marshfield
James Carroll, BC High
Committed t o: Georgetown University, men's lacrosse
Kayla Cassidy, Whitman-Hanson
Committed t o: University of Cincinnati, women's soccer
Anna Clair, Notre Dame Academy
Committed t o: Wesleyan University, women's lacrosse
Hometown: Hingham
Emma Cranston, Pembroke
Committed t o: Stonehill College, women's soccer
Ryan Daly, Norwell,
Committed t o: University of Vermont, men's lacrosse
Gavin Donohue, BC High
Committed t o: Sacred Heart University, baseball
Ronan Donohue, BC High
Committed t o: Sacred Heart University, baseball
Sydney Ecker, Duxbury
Committed t o: Wagner College, women's lacrosse
Emily Gibbons, Hingham
Committed t o: Cornell University, women's soccer
Kate Gibbons, Pembroke
Committed t o: Stonehill College
Wyatt Glass, Duxbury
Committed t o: Merrimack College, men's lacrosse
Cat Herman, Cohasset
Committed t o: Northeastern University, women's soccer
Emma Kates, Notre Dame Academy
Committed t o: Assumption University, swimming
Hometown: Pembroke
Shea Kelleher, Silver Lake
Committed to: Sacred Heart, women's soccer
Alexa Kenney, Notre Dame Academy
Committed t o: Boston College, women's lacrosse
Hometown: Milton
Mason Lombard, BC High
Committed t o: Merrimack College, baseball
Shea MacDougall, Rockland
Committed t o: Merrimack College, women's soccer
Andrew Manning, BC High
Committed t o: United States Naval Academy, baseball
Ray McNaught, East Bridgewater
Committed to: Quinnipiac University, baseball
John Mullen, Norwell
Committed t o: Syracuse University, men's lacrosse
Delia Nichol, Quincy
Committed t o: University of Alabama in Huntsville, women's lacrosse
Katie O'Toole, Milton
Committed t o: College of Charleston, track and cross country
Charlie Packard, Hingham
Committed t o: University of Richmond, men's lacrosse
Kendyl Peterson, Silver Lake
Committed to: Hofstra, women's soccer
Mia Pongratz, Hanover
Committed to: Virginia Commonwealth University, women's soccer
Sophie Reale, Hingham
Committed t o: UCLA, women's soccer
Ethan Sullivan, Pembroke
Committed t o: Stonehill College, men's soccer
Abby Toepfer, Cardinal Spellman
Committed t o: Bowling Green University, swimming
Parker Villarin, Duxbury
Committed t o: Air Force, men's lacrosse
Ellie Wall, Duxbury
Committed to: Drexel University, women's lacrosse
Chris Walsh, Duxbury
Committed t o: Northeastern, baseball
Reilly Walsh, Notre Dame Academy
Committed t o: Boston University, women's lacrosse
Hometown: Walpole
Lindsay Wilson, Notre Dame Academy
Committed t o: The College of William & Mary, women's soccer
Hometown: Scituate
Beth Yucius, Duxbury
Committed t o: Stonehill College, women's soccer
Sam Zaslaw, Marshfield
Committed to : Bryant University, women's soccer
Sean Zaslaw, Weymouth
Committed to: Bryant University, baseball
