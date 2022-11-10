ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

NEXT LEVEL: Loaded pool of local high school stars sign National Letters of Intent

By Jason Snow, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

With the state tournament in full swing, high school athletes are laser-focused on accomplishing big things here and now.

But Wednesday, the concentration was allowed to linger a bit into the future as several South Shore seniors inked National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers into the collegiate ranks.

Here is the list of athletes that did so, as of Nov. 9:

This list will be updated. Do you know an athlete that is signing their NLI, but isn't on this list? Let us know by emailing sports@patriotledger.com or tagging us on Twitter, @Brocktonsports or @sports_ledger.

Maddie Aughe, Hingham

Committed t o: Northeastern, women's soccer

Nick Ayres, Duxbury

Committed t o: University of Maine, baseball

Alek Babson, Duxbury

Committed t o: Holy Cross, crew

Clara Bodnar, Hingham

Committed t o: The College of William & Mary, swimming

Grace Burgoyne, Notre Dame Academy

Committed t o: U.S. Naval Academy, women's volleyball

Hometown: Marshfield

James Carroll, BC High

Committed t o: Georgetown University, men's lacrosse

Kayla Cassidy, Whitman-Hanson

Committed t o: University of Cincinnati, women's soccer

Anna Clair, Notre Dame Academy

Committed t o: Wesleyan University, women's lacrosse

Hometown: Hingham

Emma Cranston, Pembroke

Committed t o: Stonehill College, women's soccer

Ryan Daly, Norwell,

Committed t o: University of Vermont, men's lacrosse

Gavin Donohue, BC High

Committed t o: Sacred Heart University, baseball

Ronan Donohue, BC High

Committed t o: Sacred Heart University, baseball

Sydney Ecker, Duxbury

Committed t o: Wagner College, women's lacrosse

Emily Gibbons, Hingham

Committed t o: Cornell University, women's soccer

Kate Gibbons, Pembroke

Committed t o: Stonehill College

Wyatt Glass, Duxbury

Committed t o: Merrimack College, men's lacrosse

Cat Herman, Cohasset

Committed t o: Northeastern University, women's soccer

Emma Kates, Notre Dame Academy

Committed t o: Assumption University, swimming

Hometown: Pembroke

Shea Kelleher, Silver Lake

Committed to: Sacred Heart, women's soccer

Alexa Kenney, Notre Dame Academy

Committed t o: Boston College, women's lacrosse

Hometown: Milton

Mason Lombard, BC High

Committed t o: Merrimack College, baseball

Shea MacDougall, Rockland

Committed t o: Merrimack College, women's soccer

Andrew Manning, BC High

Committed t o: United States Naval Academy, baseball

Ray McNaught, East Bridgewater

Committed to: Quinnipiac University, baseball

John Mullen, Norwell

Committed t o: Syracuse University, men's lacrosse

Delia Nichol, Quincy

Committed t o: University of Alabama in Huntsville, women's lacrosse

Katie O'Toole, Milton

Committed t o: College of Charleston, track and cross country

Charlie Packard, Hingham

Committed t o: University of Richmond, men's lacrosse

Kendyl Peterson, Silver Lake

Committed to: Hofstra, women's soccer

Mia Pongratz, Hanover

Committed to: Virginia Commonwealth University, women's soccer

Sophie Reale, Hingham

Committed t o: UCLA, women's soccer

Ethan Sullivan, Pembroke

Committed t o: Stonehill College, men's soccer

Abby Toepfer, Cardinal Spellman

Committed t o: Bowling Green University, swimming

Parker Villarin, Duxbury

Committed t o: Air Force, men's lacrosse

Ellie Wall, Duxbury

Committed to: Drexel University, women's lacrosse

Chris Walsh, Duxbury

Committed t o: Northeastern, baseball

Reilly Walsh, Notre Dame Academy

Committed t o: Boston University, women's lacrosse

Hometown: Walpole

Lindsay Wilson, Notre Dame Academy

Committed t o: The College of William & Mary, women's soccer

Hometown: Scituate

Beth Yucius, Duxbury

Committed t o: Stonehill College, women's soccer

Sam Zaslaw, Marshfield

Committed to : Bryant University, women's soccer

Sean Zaslaw, Weymouth

Committed to: Bryant University, baseball

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: NEXT LEVEL: Loaded pool of local high school stars sign National Letters of Intent

