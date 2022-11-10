VIPs, celebrities and you: New Brickell club welcomes all lovers of late nights

A flashy new player is joining the late-night Brickell nightlife scene — at least on the weekends.

Unlike a lot of new additions around town, The Corner Club, isn’t a clubstaurant, like, say, Brickell’s over-the-top seafood restaurant-and-lounge Sexy Fish . It’s pure club, an upscale lounge that prizes glamour and sophistication above all else.

There’s a menu, but it’s a bottle service menu, with bottles ranging in price from $300 (Moet Imperial Brut or Veuve Cliquot) to $2,000 (the Clase Azul Reposado Magnum). As you might gather from these prices, this club is not for partygoers on a budget.

The club, from the creators of the Latin-style lounges Rosario, Candela, Tu Candela Brickell and Kendall and Baru Brickell, hopes to lure celebrities and influencers and whatever sort of VIP they can. Plus anyone else who doesn’t even consider going out until 11 p.m.

The entertainment will include DJ sets and dancers, who will take to the main stage and become a focal point of the party. The music and styles will change each night.

We are not entirely sure what is happening in this photo, but The Corner Club will be open for late-night fun on weekends.

Brian Mejía, owner and co-founder of The Corner Club, said in a statement that the club pays special attention to details.

“We have worked taking care of every detail,” said Mejía, who was born in Cartagena, Colombia, but has lived in South Florida for more than 20 years. “From the visual, curating the brightness, the green and gold colors that surround the place while you enjoy an exquisite cocktail with your best company, to the perfect musical mix of rhythms, beats, and live experiences that will make you dance all night.”

The Corner Club isn’t the only new nightlife option in the Brickell neighborhood. The mega clubstaurant Wet Miami just opened with a late night menu and VIP bar, and Puttshack Miami, a luxury mini-golf and lounge destination, opened recently at Brickell City Centre with an outdoor bar and three nine-hole mini-golf courses.

The grand opening is Nov. 17; after that the club will be open on Fridays and Saturdays only.

The Corner Club

Where: 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Opening: Nov. 17

Hours: 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Friday and Saturday

More information: cornerclubbrickell.com

