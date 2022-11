On a breezy Friday morning, a crowd of roughly 30 spectators gathered beneath the Snoqualmie Casino flagpole for a ceremony in recognition of Veterans Day. The festivities, hosted by the Snoqualmie Casino, brought together members of the Snoqualmie Tribe, Snoqualmie-based American Post Legion, elected officials and veterans. The ceremony capped off with a raising of the American flag, led by the Snoqualmie Tribe’s Honor Guard.

SNOQUALMIE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO