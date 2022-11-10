ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Pinpoint Weather: Spotty shower today, cold times ahead

Our weather yesterday was dominated by the remnants of Nicole. Several lines of heavy rain and gusty winds angled through Western Virginia. A few tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service as some spin-up signatures were noted on radar. Currently no reports of any damage, so the rotation appears to have stayed in the clouds. Of more significance was the amount of rain. 2 – 4″ of rain was common across the region and localized flooding occurred. Most of the high water has receded.
VIRGINIA STATE
Pinpoint Weather: Remnants of Nicole arrive tonight

The forecast track of this cyclone has the center of Nicole directly over Western Virginia on Friday evening. The rain is expected to begin after sunset tonight and linger into Friday and last all day. Flooding is possible with this event as there may be as much as 3” or more in some locations.
VIRGINIA STATE
First comes Nicole, then comes the cold

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The tundra and tropics will clash dramatically over our heads Friday, bringing a windy, soggy transition between a recent quick burst of summerlike warmth and a coming surge of winterlike cold for Southwest and Southside Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
On the Farm: Virginia sheep numbers on the rise

Virginia sheep numbers are up, but U.S. numbers are down. Virginia sheep numbers are up, but U.S. numbers are down. Agritourism gets boost in Virginia, giving farmers a chance to expand business. Bedford Veteran illustrates Vietnam War experience …. John Ketwig wrote “…And a Hard Rain Fell” over a decade...
VIRGINIA STATE
On the Farm: Agritourism gets boost in Virginia

Agritourism gets boost in Virginia, giving farmers a chance to expand business. Agritourism gets boost in Virginia, giving farmers a chance to expand business. Bedford Veteran illustrates Vietnam War experience …. John Ketwig wrote “…And a Hard Rain Fell” over a decade after he finished his service in Vietnam. “Sat...
VIRGINIA STATE
The 15 Best Places To See Christmas Lights in Virginia (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Christmas in Virginia is truly a magical time for residents and visitors alike. From the small towns of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountain towns around the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia Beach...
VIRGINIA STATE
9 Cozy Cabin Rentals in Virginia with Hot Tubs

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With rolling mountains, lush valleys, rushing rivers, and over 7,000 miles of ocean coastline, Virginia just might be the perfect state to rent a cabin for an epic, or relaxing, getaway.
VIRGINIA STATE
Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia

Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
LYNCHBURG, VA

