Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Spotty shower today, cold times ahead
Our weather yesterday was dominated by the remnants of Nicole. Several lines of heavy rain and gusty winds angled through Western Virginia. A few tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service as some spin-up signatures were noted on radar. Currently no reports of any damage, so the rotation appears to have stayed in the clouds. Of more significance was the amount of rain. 2 – 4″ of rain was common across the region and localized flooding occurred. Most of the high water has receded.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Remnants of Nicole arrive tonight
The forecast track of this cyclone has the center of Nicole directly over Western Virginia on Friday evening. The rain is expected to begin after sunset tonight and linger into Friday and last all day. Flooding is possible with this event as there may be as much as 3” or more in some locations.
VIDEO: Rain pours in Central Virginia during tornado warnings, flooding
Localities across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities areas saw heavy rain on Friday as severe thunderstorms rolled across the region.
Tornado warnings issued as Tropical Depression Nicole moves across Central Virginia
Tornado warnings have been issued for several localities across the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. As of the most recent update, the warnings will be in effect until 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
WSET
Nicole impacts to be seen in Virginia by Friday with cold weather to follow
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Nicole is currently a tropical storm (as of the 8:00 a.m. NHC advisory) and is forecast to strengthen. Florida is preparing for a hurricane landfall, but after landfall, Nicole will likely swing towards the east coast. Heavy rain and gusty showers are likely in Virginia by Friday.
cardinalnews.org
First comes Nicole, then comes the cold
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The tundra and tropics will clash dramatically over our heads Friday, bringing a windy, soggy transition between a recent quick burst of summerlike warmth and a coming surge of winterlike cold for Southwest and Southside Virginia.
CBS News
Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
Tracking Nicole's impact for Virginia
The remnant of Nicole will bring rain and possible severe weather to Virginia on Friday. The first batch of rain has already moved in as of 2 am.
Hurricane Nicole hits Florida, expected to cause dangerous storm surges, flash flooding, tornadoes
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida, south of Vero Beach, early Thursday morning on Nov. 10 as a Category 1 storm. Shortly after making landfall, Nicole weakened into a Tropical Storm, but impacts from the storm are still expected across Florida and up the East Coast.
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
wfxrtv.com
On the Farm: Virginia sheep numbers on the rise
Virginia sheep numbers are up, but U.S. numbers are down. Virginia sheep numbers are up, but U.S. numbers are down. Agritourism gets boost in Virginia, giving farmers a chance to expand business. Bedford Veteran illustrates Vietnam War experience …. John Ketwig wrote “…And a Hard Rain Fell” over a decade...
wfxrtv.com
On the Farm: Agritourism gets boost in Virginia
Agritourism gets boost in Virginia, giving farmers a chance to expand business. Agritourism gets boost in Virginia, giving farmers a chance to expand business. Bedford Veteran illustrates Vietnam War experience …. John Ketwig wrote “…And a Hard Rain Fell” over a decade after he finished his service in Vietnam. “Sat...
Holy Saugeye! Record-sized fish reeled in at Staunton River in Virginia
The hybrid "Saugeye" fish is still new to Virginia, but has made a big splash -- quite literally. The Department of Wildlife Resources awarded their first ever record for the species recently when a Virginia man reeled in an impressive catch.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Places To See Christmas Lights in Virginia (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Christmas in Virginia is truly a magical time for residents and visitors alike. From the small towns of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountain towns around the Shenandoah Valley to Virginia Beach...
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
territorysupply.com
9 Cozy Cabin Rentals in Virginia with Hot Tubs
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With rolling mountains, lush valleys, rushing rivers, and over 7,000 miles of ocean coastline, Virginia just might be the perfect state to rent a cabin for an epic, or relaxing, getaway.
The Silver Line Opens Next Week. Here’s How Its 20-Year Development Changed Northern Virginia
The Silver Line was formally approved back in 2004 and the region certainly has grown in leaps and bounds since that time. But Metro’s new line in Northern Virginia super-charged areas of Fairfax and Loudoun counties that were previously suburbs or even rural fields. For a closer look at...
macaronikid.com
Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia
Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
Comments / 0