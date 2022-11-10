Our weather yesterday was dominated by the remnants of Nicole. Several lines of heavy rain and gusty winds angled through Western Virginia. A few tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service as some spin-up signatures were noted on radar. Currently no reports of any damage, so the rotation appears to have stayed in the clouds. Of more significance was the amount of rain. 2 – 4″ of rain was common across the region and localized flooding occurred. Most of the high water has receded.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO