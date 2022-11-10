Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 30-Nov. 5. D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 93/A. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A. Food Lion #2138 Produce 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A. Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village Drive Suite 103,...
Iredell County birth announcements
Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mitchell Community College honors veterans at ceremony
Mitchell Community College hosted a Veterans Day ceremony in Shearer Hall on its Statesville campus Friday. The program centered around “honoring all who served” and provided an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to participate in the program, sharing their own experiences from the military. Colors were presented...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Remembering Iredell veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice
Over the past 150 years, more than 900 Iredell County residents have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying while serving their country. Between 600 and 700 men who were either born in Iredell County or resided here when the Civil War began died in battle or from wounds or disease out of about 2,750 Iredell men who served in the Civil War.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Christmas Celebration Concert scheduled in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School is again presenting the popular Christmas Celebration Concert in Taylorsville. "Studio3 is proud to present music to celebrate the season and bring joy to the soul," said Kathy Estes, music director. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $314,990
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $314,990
BRAND NEW OVER AN ACRE...WOW! This home is currently being built (Chelsea plan) consisting of 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus a home office with full bathroom on the main level. Almost 2500 sf of space and over an acre, this is not your average home as it sits far back off the road for ULTIMATE PRIVACY & space with an extensive driveway adding to the grandeur! Step inside to the awesome flex room / dining room in the entryway leading to the kitchen boasting granite counters on top of beautifully modern gray cabinets, new stainless appliances & recessed lighting. Main level office could also function as a guest room & primary bedroom upstairs creates the ideal sanctuary for relaxing away from it all! HUGE is an understatement & opens up even more w/vaulted ceiling, private bathroom has sparkling quartz counter tops, double sinks, large stand- alone shower & check out the closet...WOW! Spacious secondary bedrooms & hall bathroom w/ double sinks plus laundry room completes the upper level.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: West Iredell Regional Veterans Day ceremony salutes armed forces and their families.
The West Iredell Regional Veterans Day ceremony is a time for the students and cadets of Iredell-Statesville Schools to thank veterans, but Sgt. Reggie Hooker took a moment on Thursday to remind his fellow brothers and sisters in arms to remember to take care of each other every day. He...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New court program is a little something extra to celebrate on Veterans Day
It all started one rainy day last February when Jim Mixson, Clerk of Superior Court, Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu and I went to a meeting at Purple Heart Homes. That is when John Gallina, co-founder and chief executive officer of Purple Homes, and Brad Borders, executive vice president of donor relationships for Purple Heart Homes, told us about something called Veterans Treatment Court. They explained the concept and how they thought that it was needed in our county. And they explained how they thought that it could make a difference in the lives of veterans. They said that they had seen it work in Catawba County and that they thought we could make it work here.
Statesville Record & Landmark
GOP remains popular with voters in Iredell County
Who is the most popular politician in Iredell County?. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell could make the case with his 55,025 voters for sheriff, but not far behind were future Register of Deeds Renee Holland with 54,101, and Clerk of Courts Jim Mixson with 54,054. Maybe it isn’t too surprising...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Salisbury man killed in crash on US 70 near Triplett Road
A Salisbury man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 70 near Triplett Road Thursday night. Shaun Michael Pace, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said in a news release. Swagger said Pace was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling west in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Groot is newest addition to Iredell County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office introduced to the community its newest addition to the K-9 unit, a German shorthaired pointer named Groot. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team after completing the canine training academy in a few weeks. Groot, who is 15 months old, will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville falls in Rd. 2 to Butler
MOORESVILLE—To beat a marquee football program, you have to be nearly perfect in all phases of the game. On Friday night, Mooresville was given a shot at state 4A perennial powerhouse Butler on its home field and, quite simply, weren’t perfect. The 2-seed Blue Devils (10-2) struggled for...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Legacy means a lot for the Crowley family and within the North Carolina football program
When the Crowley family gathers for meals at their home in Winston-Salem, the subject of North Carolina football and Coach Mack Brown eventually comes up. That shouldn’t be a surprise, however, because Pat Crowley played for Brown the first time Brown was the coach of the Tar Heels in the late 1980s. And now one of Pat’s sons, Will, is a junior walk-on tight end playing for the 2.0 version of another Brown revival.
Statesville Record & Landmark
High-scoring game expected for North Carolina-Wake Forest at Truist Field
WINSTON-SALEM — Which defense will show up on Saturday?. That’s the biggest question swirling around the North Carolina-Wake Forest football game. If the past two games played between the schools are any indication, its likely to be a track meet with touchdowns galore that should entertain fans and an ESPN2 audience.
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
