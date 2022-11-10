Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Receives Jeff Bezos' $100 Million Courage & Civility Award
"I will do my best to do good things with this money," the country music legend upon accepting the grant.
Mychael Danna (‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ composer) on how he adapted ‘primordial and ancient’ sounds from the natural world [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Shells play a central part of the murder mystery as a clue,” reveals Oscar and Emmy-winning composer Mychael Danna (“Life of Pi”) about turning to the distinctly ancient sounds elicited from the natural world. For our recent webchat he adds, “as many of us know, that’s one of the earliest instruments that human beings ever used blowing into shells,” he says. “It sounds primordial and ancient, which it is, as an instrument. It really sounds like the marsh. People have asked me, what is that? Is that a voice? Is it a woodwind? Is it a brass instrument? It’s a...
What Is The Single Most Romantic Song Lyric Of All Time?
"AND IIIIEIIII WILL ALWAYS LOVE UUUUOOUUUU." —Me, to all of you
programminginsider.com
Amazon Prime Drops Western Drama ‘The English’
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) 9:00 p.m. “Fire Country” (R) 10:00 p.m. “Blue Bloods” (R) 9:00 p.m. “Dateline” (two hours) Fox:. 8:00 p.m. “WWE Friday Night Smackdown”. CW:. 8:00 p.m. “Penn&...
programminginsider.com
Friday Ratings: NBC Comedies Flounder; CBS in Repeats Still Enough to Top in Total Viewers
Adults 18-49: Fox: 0.5 rating/5 share, ABC: 0.3/ 3, CBS and NBC: 0.2/ 2 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. Viewers: 3.37 million (#1), A18-49: 0.4 rating/4 share (#2) 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) Viewers: 2.50 million (#2), A18-49: 0.3/ 3 (#2t) NBC. 8:00 p.m. “Lopez vs. Lopez”. Viewers:...
Comments / 0